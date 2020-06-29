Two staff members at Claremont test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday announced that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two individuals had little to no contact with residents, according to Cumberland County.

Several staff members who worked with the individual have been tested and are currently self-monitoring at home prior to returning to work per CDC guidelines, the county said.

To date, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Four staff members have tested positive.

In accordance with the CDC and the DOH, residents are reminded to practice social distancing, covering coughs and instructed them to frequently wash hands and remain in their rooms.