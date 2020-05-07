Two rabid cats found in South Middleton Township

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two separate rabid cats were found a week apart in South Middleton Township, according to the state Department of Health.

One cat was found in the 200 block of Bonnybrook Road on April 28, and the other cat was found in the 800 block of Ridge Road on the border between South Middleton Township and Monroe Township.

The department says that anyone who has been bitten by one of these cats or had other significant human exposure - which includes a scratch or saliva coming in contact with an open wound - should contact the Cumberland County State Health Center by calling 717-243-5151 during the weekdays or toll-free and after hours at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Those who have pets who have been injured or come in contact with the cats should contact their veterinarians for advice, and owners should make sure all of their pets are vaccinated against rabies.

The department also suggests residents avoid contact with all wild or stray animals, especially bats, raccoons, foxes and skunks, since they may have also contracted the disease.

