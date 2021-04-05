Two notices of violation issued in Harrisburg region during weekend COVID-19 mitigation enforcement

Two business in the Harrisburg region received a COVID-19 mitigation violation notice from the period of April 1-4.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 38 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Thursday and Sunday. Four warnings were issued in the region. Across the state, officers visited 341 businesses, issuing 35 warnings and 15 notices of violation.

According to the bureau, there were seven violations in the Allentown region and six in the Wilkes-Barre region.

Restaurants were permitted to resume bar service and the sale of alcohol without the purchase of food on April 4. Additionally, establishments are now permitted to operate at 75 percent capacity (provided they self-certify and agree to comply with health and safety guidelines), and the previous curfew for removing alcohol drinks from tables was lifted.

Targeted restrictions such as mask-wearing and social distancing between patrons remain in effect and will continue to be enforced.