Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland; Lancaster and York see rise of cases

There are two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County, and the Midstate region, particularly Lancaster and York, are seeing even higher rises of cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday said that, overall as of midnight Monday, there are 693 new cases of COVID-19 across the state to bring Pennsylvania's total to 4,087 in 59 counties.

The department also reported 11 new deaths associated with the disease, bringing the statewide total to 48.

None of the new deaths were in the Midstate, but almost all of the area counties, except for Perry and Adams counties, saw an increase in reported cases.

Lancaster saw the highest rise with 30 new cases to bring its total to 97, while York County saw an increase of 11 cases to bring its total to 54. The two area counties are the only ones in the Midstate included in Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order that, as of Monday afternoon, affects 22 counties.

Dauphin County had one new reported case and has 36 cases; Franklin County's new case brought its number up to 12; and Lebanon had eight new cases that brought its number up to 27. Adams County remained at 8 cases, and Perry County remained at one case of COVID-19.