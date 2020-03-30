Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland; Lancaster and York see rise of cases

There are two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County, and the Midstate region, particularly Lancaster and York, are seeing even higher rises of cases.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday said that, overall as of midnight Monday, there are 693 new cases of COVID-19 across the state to bring Pennsylvania's total to 4,087 in 59 counties.
The department also reported 11 new deaths associated with the disease, bringing the statewide total to 48.
None of the new deaths were in the Midstate, but almost all of the area counties, except for Perry and Adams counties, saw an increase in reported cases.
Lancaster saw the highest rise with 30 new cases to bring its total to 97, while York County saw an increase of 11 cases to bring its total to 54. The two area counties are the only ones in the Midstate included in Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order that, as of Monday afternoon, affects 22 counties.
Dauphin County had one new reported case and has 36 cases; Franklin County's new case brought its number up to 12; and Lebanon had eight new cases that brought its number up to 27. Adams County remained at 8 cases, and Perry County remained at one case of COVID-19.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
The department said 33,777 patients have tested negative so far for the disease. While those who have died and been hospitalized are in the 65 and older age range, the highest number of patients who have simply tested positive for COVID-19 are in the 25 to 49 age range (41%), compared to 28 percent in ages 50 to 64, 19% in ages 65 and older, 10% in ages 19 to 24, 1% in ages 13 to 18, and less than 1% in each of the age brackets of 0-4 and 5-12.
There have been no pediatric deaths in Pennsylvania.
