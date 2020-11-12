 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two more residents, one employee test positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Two more residents, one employee test positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

 provided by Cumberland County

Cumberland County on Thursday reported that there are two more residents and one more employee who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The nursing home in Middlesex Township  has 27 residents and six employees who have tested positive since weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5. Since the pandemic began, there have been 32 residents and 19 staffers who have tested positive at the facility.

The county said the nursing home's management team has been in daily contact with the state's epidemiologist, the state Department of Health and the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program for guidance and contact tracing.

The residents are quarantining in their rooms in one section of the facility, and the staff who tested positive are at home.

Testing will continue until there are no positive cases. Visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Saint Patrick School Veterans Day Drive-Through Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News