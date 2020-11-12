Two more residents, one employee test positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Cumberland County on Thursday reported that there are two more residents and one more employee who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The nursing home in Middlesex Township has 27 residents and six employees who have tested positive since weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5. Since the pandemic began, there have been 32 residents and 19 staffers who have tested positive at the facility.

The county said the nursing home's management team has been in daily contact with the state's epidemiologist, the state Department of Health and the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program for guidance and contact tracing.

The residents are quarantining in their rooms in one section of the facility, and the staff who tested positive are at home.

Testing will continue until there are no positive cases. Visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors.