Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Cumberland County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County as part of the 360 new deaths reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

The department said Tuesday it is continuing to work to increase the types of cases being added to its death case counts. The department is now including positive and probable cases of COVID-19, instead of just the deaths that had positive COVID-19 tests. The new count brings the statewide total of deaths to 1,564.

Of the new number of deaths, 1,264 are confirmed to have died of COVID-19 and 300 are considered probable deaths where COVID-19 was listed as a cause or contributing cause of death, but no test confirmed the presence of the disease, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine explained Monday.

The new report raises Cumberland County's count to six deaths. According to the latest data on long-term care facilities, it appears both of those new deaths happened in nursing homes. The county's death toll at nursing homes is now four.

Though southeast Pennsylvania is still reporting the majority of the deaths, Tuesday's report shows more deaths across more counties. Lancaster County again saw a dramatic increase in deaths, up 22 to 88 deaths. Only six of those occurred in long-term care facilities, according to department data.