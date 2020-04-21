Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Cumberland County

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County as part of the 360 new deaths reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.
The department said Tuesday it is continuing to work to increase the types of cases being added to its death case counts. The department is now including positive and probable cases of COVID-19, instead of just the deaths that had positive COVID-19 tests. The new count brings the statewide total of deaths to 1,564.
Of the new number of deaths, 1,264 are confirmed to have died of COVID-19 and 300 are considered probable deaths where COVID-19 was listed as a cause or contributing cause of death, but no test confirmed the presence of the disease, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine explained Monday.
The new report raises Cumberland County's count to six deaths. According to the latest data on long-term care facilities, it appears both of those new deaths happened in nursing homes. The county's death toll at nursing homes is now four.
Though southeast Pennsylvania is still reporting the majority of the deaths, Tuesday's report shows more deaths across more counties. Lancaster County again saw a dramatic increase in deaths, up 22 to 88 deaths. Only six of those occurred in long-term care facilities, according to department data.
Franklin County also saw a sudden increase even though it does not have any of its long-term care facilities listed as being affected by COVID-19 by the department. Franklin previously had zero deaths, but now has 10 deaths associated with COVID-19 after Tuesday's report.
With the exception of Perry County, all other counties in the region saw an increase in their death counts. Dauphin County went up two to 11 deaths (one of which was in a nursing facility), Adams County's number rose to two deaths, Lebanon County increased by three to eight deaths, and York County rose by seven deaths to 13, with one of them occurring in a nursing facility.
Overall, the number of positive cases across the state rose by 1,296 Tuesday to bring the statewide total to 34,528 who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 981 were confirmed to have the disease and 315 are considered probable, or those who have symptoms and was in close contact with a confirmed case but was not tested.
Locally, Cumberland County rose by eight cases to 194.
