Two more Claremont staffers test positive for COVID-19

Two more employees at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the nursing home's total number of staff positives to seven since the pandemic began.
Cumberland County, which owns Claremont, announced the positives Tuesday. It said the facility is working with the state Department of Health's epidemiologist, who recommended that residents and employees be tested in the unit where the employees worked.
To date, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
