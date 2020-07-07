Two more Claremont staffers test positive for COVID-19
alert top story

Two more Claremont staffers test positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

A total of seven employees at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive for the illness.

 provided by Cumberland County

Two more employees at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the nursing home's total number of staff positives to seven since the pandemic began.

Cumberland County, which owns Claremont, announced the positives Tuesday. It said the facility is working with the state Department of Health's epidemiologist, who recommended that residents and employees be tested in the unit where the employees worked.

To date, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Gov. Wolf discusses required mask-wearing benefits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News