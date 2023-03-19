The news station reported that fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Hastings Drive at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday and found a garage engulfed in flames, which spread to the house.

Some of the firefighters ran inside the home because they were told two children were trapped, though the children were later found safely outside, according to ABC27. Not long after the children were found, the garage collapsed and trapped two firefighters who were extracted and transported to the hospital for minor injuries.