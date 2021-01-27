Two finalists chosen for possible sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township

“This is a very deliberate and robust process which includes, but is not limited to a review of financials, operations and site visits to multiple Allaire and Transitions properties,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “Our commitment is to find the best fit for Claremont. We will only accept a reputable and stable buyer that will deliver the best care for our residents, provide the best opportunities for our employees and keep Claremont a top notch facility for the county.”

Officials said the county received nine bids, with the CNRC Evaluation Committee interviewing six in the first round and four in the second.

“Part of our process is the review of state and federal quality skilled nursing facility standards, and an investigative review of the numbers, to ensure that the company we choose meets our standards,” Commissioner Jean Foschi said. “Our mission continues to provide the best for our residents and employees.”

County officials said projections created for CNRC in 2019 and 2020 indicate that the county will be facing more than a $2.5 million shortfall this year, coupled with the decreasing census, the projection will double, to more than $4.2 million. The shortfall can’t be covered by reserves and will require the county to subsidize the facility with general fund tax dollars.