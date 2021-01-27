Two finalists chosen for possible sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township

The Cumberland County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CNRC) Evaluation Committee announced Wednesday it has selected two finalists for the purchase of the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township.
Cumberland County officials announced in November they had retained a consultant to evaluate possible sale scenarios of the facility, capping years of debate by the county commissioners on how, and for how long, the county can stay in the business of running a nursing home.
The commissioners said in November they don’t see a financial path forward for Claremont as an independent, publicly owned entity.
County officials Wednesday said the two companies chosen to continue through the vetting process are:
- Allaire Health Services, based in Lakewood, New Jersey, was founded in 2015 and started with a single facility in Freehold, New Jersey, and has evolved to include seven facilities in four states. Allaire has taken ownership of county facilities, as well as privately held facilities.
- Transitions Healthcare LLC was formed in 2007 for the purpose of managing the operations of acquired skilled nursing facilities. Since 2011, four Pennsylvania skilled nursing facilities were acquired in which Transitions Healthcare LLC oversees all operations, including the former Adams County skilled nursing home.
“This is a very deliberate and robust process which includes, but is not limited to a review of financials, operations and site visits to multiple Allaire and Transitions properties,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “Our commitment is to find the best fit for Claremont. We will only accept a reputable and stable buyer that will deliver the best care for our residents, provide the best opportunities for our employees and keep Claremont a top notch facility for the county.”
Officials said the county received nine bids, with the CNRC Evaluation Committee interviewing six in the first round and four in the second.
“Part of our process is the review of state and federal quality skilled nursing facility standards, and an investigative review of the numbers, to ensure that the company we choose meets our standards,” Commissioner Jean Foschi said. “Our mission continues to provide the best for our residents and employees.”
County officials said projections created for CNRC in 2019 and 2020 indicate that the county will be facing more than a $2.5 million shortfall this year, coupled with the decreasing census, the projection will double, to more than $4.2 million. The shortfall can’t be covered by reserves and will require the county to subsidize the facility with general fund tax dollars.
“This is a very detailed process, and we believe we have chosen two best candidates for consideration,” Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said. “We continue the process of reviewing all documentation, pertinent to the companies, so we have all the information needed to choose the company that can provide the best skilled healthcare to our residents at Claremont.”
Visits to company-owned nursing homes are scheduled to occur in February.
The CRNC committee includes the county’s Acting Chief Clerk, Chief Financial Officer, First and Second Deputy Controller, County Commissioners, Communications Director, CNRC Administrator and Chaplain, Human Resources Director, County Solicitor and the Susquehanna Group Advisors Inc., financial and advisory firm assisting the county in evaluating potential purchasers.
Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a 282-bed skilled nursing facility providing state-of-the-art therapeutic nursing care for a variety of needs. Claremont provides transitional care and a full-time rehabilitation center and dementia unit. The facility was established in 1829. From 1967 to 1997, it was known as the Cumberland County Nursing Home and in 1997, the name was changed to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Collection: Editorials, letters about proposed sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
The Cumberland County commissioners recently discussed their plan to sell the county-owned Claremont Nursing Home in Carlisle, where members o…
My father has been the single greatest influence in my life. He was combat decorated for valor in two foreign wars. He returned home and start…