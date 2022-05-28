 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two crashes on I-81 around same time becomes 'mass casualty incident,' emergency responders said

  • Updated
Cumberland Goodwill EMS

Cumberland Goodwill Emergency Medical Services is located at 519 S. Hanover St. in Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

At least nine people have been transported to the hospital following crashes in both directions of Interstate 81 around the same time Saturday afternoon, Cumberland Goodwill EMS said on Twitter.

The first crash involved at least one motorcycle and occurred in Middlesex Township on I-81 north between on-ramp Exit 49 and off-ramp Exit 52A at 3:56 p.m.

The second crash occurred 16 minutes later at 4:12 p.m. on I-81 south in Middlesex Township between on-ramp Exit 52 and off-ramp Exit 49.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS referred to the crashes as a "mass casualty incident." 

The conditions of the patients are unknown at this time, and there has been no word regarding the cause of the crashes.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS expressed appreciation of partner agencies including Yellow Breaches EMS, EMS units from Lower Allen Township and Silver Spring Township, and Shippensburg EMS and Newville EMS who cover the area.

Details of the crashes were not immediately available.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

