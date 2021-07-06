Turnpike tolls to increase by 5% in 2022

Toll costs on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase by 5% in 2022, the first time in six years the increase is less than 6%, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The commission announced Tuesday that the toll increase is for both E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers, and the increase will take effect on Jan. 2, 2022, effective across the entire state, save for the Southern Beltway west of Pittsburgh.

E-ZPass drivers will pay the least for travel across the turnpike, saving about 60% compared to non-E-ZPass customers. Residents who do not have E-ZPass can download the PA Toll Pay smartphone app to create an auto-pay account and receive 15% savings on their monthly Toll By Plate invoices.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commission said the annual toll increases since 2009 have largely been due to meeting escalating debt-service costs resulting in its payments to Pennsylvania for transit operations. Under the statutes of Acts 44 and 89, the commission plans to make its final annual payment of $450 million later this month.

The commission, however, will still be responsible for annual payments of $50 million to PennDOT until June 2057, and it must continue to pay down debt incurred from previous borrowing to fund Act 44 payments.