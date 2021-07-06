Turnpike tolls to increase by 5% in 2022

Toll costs on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase by 5% in 2022, the first time in six years the increase is less than 6%, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
The commission announced Tuesday that the toll increase is for both E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers, and the increase will take effect on Jan. 2, 2022, effective across the entire state, save for the Southern Beltway west of Pittsburgh.
E-ZPass drivers will pay the least for travel across the turnpike, saving about 60% compared to non-E-ZPass customers. Residents who do not have E-ZPass can download the PA Toll Pay smartphone app to create an auto-pay account and receive 15% savings on their monthly Toll By Plate invoices.
The commission said the annual toll increases since 2009 have largely been due to meeting escalating debt-service costs resulting in its payments to Pennsylvania for transit operations. Under the statutes of Acts 44 and 89, the commission plans to make its final annual payment of $450 million later this month.
The commission, however, will still be responsible for annual payments of $50 million to PennDOT until June 2057, and it must continue to pay down debt incurred from previous borrowing to fund Act 44 payments.
“Starting in July 2022, our transit funding requirement to PennDOT under Act 44 of 2007 will be cut to $50 million annually. Finally, we are seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel," Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. "In addition to breathing a huge sigh of relief ourselves, it enables us to begin to offer some relief to customers from those heftier toll increases and refocus on essential improvements to our roadway.”
The commission said it is still looking at annual toll increases of 5% from next year through 2025, 4% in 2026, 3.5% in 2027 and then annually 3% from 2028 to 2050.
With Tuesday's announcement, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers or from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers.