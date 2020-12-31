Turnpike toll hikes go into effect this Sunday

Like previous annual toll-rate increases, the measure approved in July was driven by the Turnpike’s annual transit payments of $450 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Since 2007, PTC has transferred $7 billion in funding to PennDOT as mandated by Act 44 of 2007 and Act 89 of 2013.

PTC also announced an upgrade to its tolling smartphone app that enables non E-Z Pass customers to create an autopay account and receive 15% savings on their monthly TOLL BY PLATE invoices. Called “PA Toll Pay”, the app will be available for Turnpike travelers this Sunday.

“Given the significantly higher rates now associated with the TOLL BY PLATE option, we wanted to offer an alternative that would provide a measure of relief for travelers,” Compton said.

With the TOLL BY PLATE option, high-speed cameras capture license plate images as vehicles pass by. The registered owner receives an invoice for trips made through the tolling point. Upon receipt of an invoice, recipients have the option to open an E-Z Pass account and pay the lowest rate.

“E-Z Pass drivers will continue to receive the lowest toll rates across the turnpike with some customers saving nearly 60% in 2021,” Compton said.