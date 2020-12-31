Turnpike toll hikes go into effect this Sunday

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) reminds drivers that toll increases announced earlier this year will take effect this Sunday just after midnight.
In July, the PTC approved a 6% toll increase for all E-Z Pass rates across the system. The commission also approved an increase in the Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE rates that were established before the March 2020 conversion to All-Electronic Tolling (AET) at the following six locations:
• Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376)
• Delaware River Bridge (New Jersey border)
• Gateway Toll Plaza (Ohio border)
• Greensburg Bypass (PA Turnpike 66)
• Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit Tolls (I-476/Northeastern Extension)
• Findlay Connector (PA Turnpike 576/Southern Beltway)
The commission in July also approved new TOLL BY PLATE rates at all other toll facilities that were converted to AET in March. These rates take effect Sunday and include the 6% increase along with a 45% increase over the 2020 cash rate for TOLL BY PLATE motorists. The rates do not apply to the six toll facilities listed above.
“The new TOLL BY PLATE rates offset the higher costs the commission incurs to process the toll, mail the invoices and collect payment,” said Mark Compton, PTC chief executive officer. “This balanced approach allows us to maintain a lower rate for those choosing a payment method that is less costly to administer, while those who choose a pricier payment option absorb these costs.”
Like previous annual toll-rate increases, the measure approved in July was driven by the Turnpike’s annual transit payments of $450 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Since 2007, PTC has transferred $7 billion in funding to PennDOT as mandated by Act 44 of 2007 and Act 89 of 2013.
PTC also announced an upgrade to its tolling smartphone app that enables non E-Z Pass customers to create an autopay account and receive 15% savings on their monthly TOLL BY PLATE invoices. Called “PA Toll Pay”, the app will be available for Turnpike travelers this Sunday.
“Given the significantly higher rates now associated with the TOLL BY PLATE option, we wanted to offer an alternative that would provide a measure of relief for travelers,” Compton said.
With the TOLL BY PLATE option, high-speed cameras capture license plate images as vehicles pass by. The registered owner receives an invoice for trips made through the tolling point. Upon receipt of an invoice, recipients have the option to open an E-Z Pass account and pay the lowest rate.
“E-Z Pass drivers will continue to receive the lowest toll rates across the turnpike with some customers saving nearly 60% in 2021,” Compton said.
Starting Sunday, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.50 to $1.60 for E-Z Pass customers and from $2.50 to $3.90 for those choosing TOLL BY PLATE. The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $12.20 to $13 for E-Z Pass and from $17.50 to $26.50 for TOLL BY PLATE customers.
Compton recommends PA Turnpike travelers switch to E-Z Pass, citing that option is the most convenient and economical way to travel. E-Z Pass is accepted in all neighboring states and across the eastern U.S.
“Currently, 86 percent of our customers have chosen E-Z Pass, with more switching every day,” Compton said. “Because of our low administration and enrollment fees, and the ability to set up an automatically replenished or cash-funded E-Z Pass account, there’s no reason not to get it.”
Most of the top grocery store chains in Pennsylvania offer E-Z Pass GoPaks, including Giant Food Stores and Wegmans. In addition, travelers can pick up a GoPak at all 17 Turnpike service plazas and Pennsylvania AAA offices. To find a location nearby, visit www.paturnpike.com/toll/sales.aspx.
All GoPaks include a transponder that must be registered before it is used.
