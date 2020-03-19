Turnpike to reopen rest stops

All 17 service plazas on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will open with limited service Friday.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission closed its rest stops for inside dining and fast food. Inside restrooms were also closed and replaced with portable toilets.

Gas remained available and convenience stores at the rest stops remained open.

Critics of the move, like Rep. Greg Rothman said it was wrong to force truckers who are transporting food and supplies to use portable toilets.

The turnpike commission reversed course on Thursday.

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, restrooms inside the service plaza will be open 24 hours a day. The outdoor portable toilets will remain in place at the service plazas for approximately one week.

Limited food options will be available for take out only.

All service plazas will have limited staffing for the safety of the employees of HMS Host and 7-Eleven, which operate the PA Turnpike service plazas. Fuel and all convenience stores inside the service plazas will continue to remain open 24 hours a day.

For more information on service plazas, visit https://www.paturnpike.com/pdfs/travel/PTC_Service_Plaza_Guide.pdf.

Also, all scheduled construction projects have been halted at this time to keep customers moving as well as to limit worker interaction.

