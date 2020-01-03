A new rate increase kicks in Jan. 5 for travelers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The PA Turnpike Commission said Thursday the new toll begins at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 5. Tolls will increase 6 percent for cash, E-ZPass and TOLL BY PLATE customers. The increase, approved by the commissioners last July, takes effect on all sections and extensions excluding three western PA “cashless” tolling facilities.
According to the commission, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $3.70 to $4 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash. The cashless toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $7.20 to $7.70 for those who use PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE.
To check toll rates for any Turnpike trip visit https://www.paturnpike.com/toll/tollmileage.aspx.