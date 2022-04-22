Turnpike exit ramp shut down near Carlisle for overturned tractor-trailer Friday

The Pennsylvania Turnpike offramp for exit 226 onto the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township is closed as of 11 a.m. for an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 10:58 a.m. according to PennDOT's traffic website on the ramp heading to U.S. Route 11 north toward Interstate-81 on the Harrisburg Pike. The ramp and Harrisburg Pike expect heavy traffic through the weekend with the Spring Carlisle car show taking place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.