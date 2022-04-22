Turnpike exit ramp shut down near Carlisle for overturned tractor-trailer Friday

The Pennsylvania Turnpike offramp for exit 226 onto the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township is closed as of 11 a.m. for an overturned tractor-trailer.
The crash happened around 10:58 a.m. according to PennDOT's traffic website on the ramp heading to U.S. Route 11 north toward Interstate-81 on the Harrisburg Pike. The ramp and Harrisburg Pike expect heavy traffic through the weekend with the Spring Carlisle car show taking place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Pratt
Editor
Jeff Pratt is the Executive Editor at The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today