 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Turnpike exit ramp shut down near Carlisle for overturned tractor-trailer Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Turnpike Logo

The Pennsylvania Turnpike offramp for exit 226 onto the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township is closed as of 11 a.m. for an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 10:58 a.m. according to PennDOT's traffic website on the ramp heading to U.S. Route 11 north toward Interstate-81 on the Harrisburg Pike. The ramp and Harrisburg Pike expect heavy traffic through the weekend with the Spring Carlisle car show taking place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv Symphony Orchestra puts on first performance since war began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News