Tuesday's War, Peace, and Justice Symposium session postponed

Organizers announced that Tuesday night's War, Peace, and Justice Symposium session titled "Wartime Leadership: An Interview with George Washington" has been postponed.

The event had been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Todd Hall in the Cumberland County Historical Society in downtown Carlisle.

"We are working to reschedule for a later date,” said Scott Buran, project coordinator for The J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr. War, Peace, and Justice Project.

Led by a committee of volunteers, the symposium is a series of events being held in Carlisle through next spring with the intent of illuminating the human drama of war and its impact on society,

It includes a partnership that has included the Association of the U.S. Army, the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cumberland County Historical Society, Dickinson College, the Joint Civil-Military Interaction Network and Penn State Dickinson Law. Other participating organizations include the U.S. Army War College and the U.S. Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute.