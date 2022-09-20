 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's War, Peace, and Justice Symposium session postponed

Colonel R. Scott Buran 3.JPG

The J. Sherwood McGinnis, Jr. War Peace & Justice Project being held at the Cumberland County Historical Society's G.B Stuart History Worksop at 29 West High Street, Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Organizers announced that Tuesday night's War, Peace, and Justice Symposium session titled "Wartime Leadership: An Interview with George Washington" has been postponed.

The event had been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Todd Hall in the Cumberland County Historical Society in downtown Carlisle.

"We are working to reschedule for a later date,” said Scott Buran, project coordinator for The J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr. War, Peace, and Justice Project.

Led by a committee of volunteers, the symposium is a series of events being held in Carlisle through next spring with the intent of illuminating the human drama of war and its impact on society,

It includes a partnership that has included the Association of the U.S. Army, the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cumberland County Historical Society, Dickinson College, the Joint Civil-Military Interaction Network and Penn State Dickinson Law. Other participating organizations include the U.S. Army War College and the U.S. Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute.

