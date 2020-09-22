 Skip to main content
Tuesday is last day for businesses to apply for Renew Cumberland Tier 2 CARES Act Grant
Tuesday is last day for businesses to apply for Renew Cumberland Tier 2 CARES Act Grant

The Renew Cumberland Tier 2 application portal will close Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m. for grant applications at www.ccpa.net/CARES, county officials said in a news release.

More than $400,000 in funding is available for the Renew Cumberland Tier 2 CARES Act Grant. The funding is available for licensed childcare facilities and small businesses. This second tier was developed to address additional areas of need identified during the initial Renew Cumberland Grant.

Requirements for Renew Cumberland Tier 2:

Child Care Facilities

• Applicants are limited to licensed child care facilities in Cumberland County.

• There is no minimum or maximum funding for licensed childcare organizations.

• Awards are based on the amount of funding requested, and funds available.

Small Business Grants less than $5,000

• The minimum award is $500

• Awards are based on the amount of funding requested and the funds available

• The 40 applicants who already applied for less than $5,000 will be contacted so they don’t have to reapply.

