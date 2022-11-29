TSA: More firearms caught in 2022 at HIA

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Harrisburg International Airport on Tuesday warned travelers to not bring guns to the airport, which has seen more loaded guns at checkpoints than previous years.

TSA officers at HIA have detected eight guns in carry-on luggage so far this year, and 87% of those have been loaded guns.

TSA that this number has already set a new record for guns brought to TSA checkpoints, despite a full month remaining in the year. TSA reported that there were only two guns at HIA checkpoints in 2021, four in 2020, seven in 2019 and six in 2018.

“The most common excuse we hear is that someone claims that they forgot that they had their loaded gun with them,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA Federal Security Director for the airport. “If you own a firearm, you should know where it is at all times. It is part of being a responsible gun owner. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, they are not allowed to board an airplane with the gun in carry-on luggage. The idea is that nobody should have access to a gun during a flight. However, you can transport it with checked baggage if you do so properly.”

TSA said guns can be transported on a flight if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline at the ticket counter. Ammunition and firearms parts must also be declared to the airline. Replica firearms are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

Local police are alerted to any guns found on x-ray monitors at checkpoints in the airport, and TSA said travelers can face stiff federal civil penalties for bringing guns to the checkpoint, in addition to potential criminal citations. Civil penalties can stretch into the thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances, which includes whether the gun was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

TSA said citations for a weapon can reach $14,000.