The Transportation Security Administration reported Monday that a Mechanicsburg man was stopped at a security checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport on Sunday with a gun loaded with nine bullets.

TSA said the X-ray unit at the checkpoint detected the 9 mm gun in a carry-on bag. TSA officers opened it for closer inspection, and police allowed the man to return the firearm to his vehicle, TSA said.

TSA said this is the second loaded weapon discovered at security in February at HIA. The Mechanicsburg man, whom they did not name, received a criminal citation and faces a financial civil penalty. The penalty for carrying weapons was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

TSA said passengers are not allowed to carry a firearm in carry-on luggage, even if they have a firearm permit. Firearms may only be transported in checked baggage, unloaded in a hard-sided locked case, and should be declared at the check-in counter.