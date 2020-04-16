TSA: Hand sanitizer, wipes and even jumbo containers of wipes allowed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even though few people are likely taking to the skies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration is providing tips for safe travel.

With many people turning to hand sanitziers and anti-bacterial wipes — if they can find it — the TSA said they are currently allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces, per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Usually, no containers larger than 3.4 ounces were permitted through the security checkpoint. All other liquids, gels and aerosols must fit the previous requirement.

Individually packaged and even jumbo containers of anti-bacterial wipes are also allowed on carry-on or checked luggage.

With Gov. Tom Wolf calling for residents to wear masks when outdoors, TSA said it will allow people to continue to wear masks through security, though TSA may ask travelers to adjust their mask to visually confirm their identity when checking travel documents.

Travelers are also encouraged to wash their hands before and after going through the security screening process given how often baggage changes hands.