Carlisle Police are asking motorists to avoid the intersection of North Orange and West High streets because a tractor-trailer is stuck under the railroad overpass.

"A truck driver disobeyed multiple warning signs and has managed to badly wedge the trailer under the railroad bridge," police said in a post at 5:05 p.m. "Thankfully there are no injuries but this is going to take a while."

Signs were installed on in 2019 prohibiting tractor-trailers from making turns that would take them under that bridge, a notorious site for stuck trucks.

Borough police can enforce the signs by issuing citations and fines. The trucking companies involved in an incident can also face an insurance claim from Norfolk Southern, which inspects the bridge after each incident.