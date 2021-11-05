Trolley greenway project starts digging into deed issues along abandoned rail line in Mechanicsburg

Although still in its early stages, the project to create a greenway along the former Cumberland Valley Railway line from Mechanicsburg to Dillsburg is already uncovering some interesting land-use relics.

Mechanicsburg’s borough council agreed at its last meeting to work with the project’s organizers on a survey, to be financed in part by a state grant, to figure out who owns the strip of former rail line that wraps around the borough’s sewer treatment plant located at 842 West Church Road in the borough.

It’s a puzzle that is likely to play out many times in the coming months and years as the project moves forward.

“There was, for years, a lot of ambiguity and questions as to whether the rail corridor was abandoned or who owned it,” said David Maher, an organizer of the South Mountain Trolley Greenway project, which is part of the Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council.

The line was completed in 1872, running eight miles to connect the railway coming out of Harrisburg to the South Mountain iron mines near Dillsburg. The line was eventually purchased by the Pennsylvania Railroad, which in 1906 began to experiment with electric-engine passenger trolleys powered by lines running above the track. One of the main power stations still stands and is the clubhouse for the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society on Trindle Road.

After years of disuse, the tracks were removed in 1980, but much of the rail-bed can still be seen in the landscape and is prime for re-use as a pedestrian and bike trail, Maher said.

A small portion of the rail-bed can be seen and traveled in Coover Park, which is run by the Dillsburg Jaycees, and the now-unused steel truss bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek sits next to the roller coaster in Williams Grove.

Fundraising for the greenway began three years ago, with private donors providing matching funds to supplement public grants. Major contributors include the state-run Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund as well as Cumberland County’s Land Partnerships Grant Program and, more recently, a portion of York County’s COVID-19 stimulus funds, Maher said.

But the lion’s share of the legwork for the project consists of surveying and deed research. In many cases, the railroad may have negotiated agreements, formally or informally, with landowners.

“It could’ve been the railroad buying a sliver of land, or an easement, a handshake deal, a license,” Maher said. Those contracts would have ceased to be valid when the railroad was abandoned, if they ever existed at all.

In other cases, the recording of parcels at the county courthouse describes property lines going up to the railroad as a boundary marker, but not crossing it.

As can be seen from the county’s online parcel mapper, this has left long strips of land running through Monroe Township that appear to be un-deeded. This is also the case at the line’s northern terminus, where at one time it intersected with the rail line that is still owned and operated by Norfolk Southern.

That land, as the borough council discussed, has for all intents and purposes been treated as part of the borough’s wastewater plant, although it may not actually have an authoritative legal owner.

“The due diligence is needed to verify that this is unowned,” borough manage Roger Ciecierski said.

The goal, after figuring out who has legal right to the still-ambiguous parts of the former rail line, would be for the rails-to-trails association to obtain easements to build the project over the path of the original rail line.

This may have to be modified depending on the conditions, Maher said. The greenway trail itself would consist of a pedestrian and bike route likely made of crushed stone packed down into a track surface.

The organization has already scored one key easement from the Wertz coal yard, Maher said.

“That has helped us make positive connections with neighboring property owners and others along the line, and we do have a growing list of positive responses from property owners,” Maher said.

“We’re not looking to force this upon anyone,” Maher said, although the organization would be thrilled if the relevant property owners granted easements to build the greenway entirely along the rail line’s historic route.

