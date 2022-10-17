 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County

Trick-or-Treat dates and times for Cumberland County in 2022

Trick or Treat 8

Brooke Whitsell hands out candy at her home to Harper Curtis, 7, left.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Trick-or-Treat dates and times for Cumberland County:

  • Camp Hill Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Carlisle Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • East Pennsboro Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
  • Hampden Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Hopewell Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.; Trunk or treat at Hopewell Township Park on Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m.
  • Lemoyne Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
  • Lower Allen Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
  • Mechanicsburg Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Middlesex Township: According to the township website, “Middlesex Township will no longer set Trick or Treat. October 31st is Halloween and will be the day the community could expect additional foot traffic.”

  • Monroe Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Mt. Holly Springs Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • New Cumberland Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. (Rain date: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.)
  • Newville Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.; Newville First Church of God will also be holding a trunk or treat event at this same time.
  • North Middleton Township: Oct. 31, 6 p.m.; Trunk or treat at North Middleton Park on Oct. 23 from 2-4 p.m.
  • North Newton Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
  • Shippensburg Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Shiremanstown Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
  • Silver Spring Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • South Newton Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
  • Upper Allen Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. (Rain date: Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.); Trunk or treat event to be held at Fisher Park on Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
  • West Pennsboro Township: Oct. 27, 6 p.m.
  • Wormleysburg Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

