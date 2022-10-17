Trick-or-Treat dates and times for Cumberland County in 2022

Sentinel Staff
Sentinel Reporter Joseph Cress and Chief Photographer Jason Malmont teamed up in 2019 to give you five "ghost stories" right here in Cumberland County. As we count down the final days until Halloween, Sentinel Reporter Joseph Cress and Chief Photographer Jason Malmont team up to give you five "ghost stories" right here in Cumberland County. The History Behind the Haunting video series, shot by Malmont and researched by Cress, looks as stories and claims about ghost sightings in the county and the stories behind those "ghosts." One video will be featured daily on Cumberlink this week through Friday, and a collection of the videos will also be available online Friday morning. So follow along as we tell you Cumberland County's ghost stories.
Trick-or-Treat dates and times for Cumberland County:
Camp Hill Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Carlisle Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. East Pennsboro Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. Hampden Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Hopewell Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.; Trunk or treat at Hopewell Township Park on Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. Lemoyne Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. Lower Allen Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. Mechanicsburg Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Middlesex Township: According to the township website, “Middlesex Township will no longer set Trick or Treat. October 31st is Halloween and will be the day the community could expect additional foot traffic.”
Monroe Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Mt. Holly Springs Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. New Cumberland Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. (Rain date: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.) Newville Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.; Newville First Church of God will also be holding a trunk or treat event at this same time. North Middleton Township: Oct. 31, 6 p.m.; Trunk or treat at North Middleton Park on Oct. 23 from 2-4 p.m. North Newton Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. Shippensburg Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Shiremanstown Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. Silver Spring Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. South Newton Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. Upper Allen Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. (Rain date: Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.); Trunk or treat event to be held at Fisher Park on Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m. West Pennsboro Township: Oct. 27, 6 p.m. Wormleysburg Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Photos: Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade 2022
Mechanicsburg held its Halloween parade on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Crowds lined downtown's streets to collect candy and enjoy a variety of costumed characters and creatures.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Grinch makes an appearance in Mechanicsburg's Halloween parade on Tuesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Crowds lined the streets of downtown Mechanicsburg on Tuesday night to collect candy and watch a variety of costumed characters and creatures.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A costumed motorcyclist participates in Mechanicsburg's Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A boy carrying a Star Wars light saber participates in Mechanicsburg's Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A masked person rides a scooter in Mechanicsburg's Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A line of residents and children watch the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade and wait for treats to come their way.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Kristal Markle, who is running for the 87th Legislative District, got dressed up for her campaign trail at the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Lily Farley, 1, of Dillsburg, dressed as a bumblebee for the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Children get ready for the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trindle Spring Lutheran Church had a float and cast of characters based on the "Minions" movies Tuesday night at the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A float of creepy clowns earned first place in the Civic/Personal Floats division at the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
McKenna McMichael, 7, gets ready to participate in the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
David, Noah and Heather Armstrong, of Camp Hill, dressed as dinosaurs, line up for the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Glenda and Tim Williams decorate their 1968 Oldsmobile Cutlass as they get ready to participate in the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
