Tree removal project begins this week on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said tree removal operations are scheduled to take place this week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships in Cumberland County.

Weather permitting, PennDOT officials said work begins Monday, with work expected to go from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for about three weeks.

There will be shoulder closures in both direction of I-81 from just south of Route 11/15 (Mile 64) in East Pennsboro Township to the exit to Camp Hill/Route 581 (Mile 59) in Hampden Township.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of a 12.85-mile resurfacing project that consists of milling, base replacement, concrete pavement patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, paving, traffic counter site repair and other miscellaneous construction on Interstate 81 from Route 15/Enola in East Pennsboro Township, to Route 581/Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township.

This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 21, 2023.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $21.8 million project.