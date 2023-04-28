Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn speaks to a group assembled to plant trees Mechanicsburg Borough received as part of a TreePennsylvania grant. The trees were planted in Koser Park on Arbor Day, which was Friday. TreePennsylvania is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing forests throughout Pennsylvania’s urban landscape.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg Borough Shade Tree Commission member Keith Thomas, center, speaks to a group assembled to plant trees in Koser Park.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
From left, Mechanicsburg Borough Shade Tree Commission member Keith Thomas, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, Shade Tree Commission chair Bud Agerton and Mechanicsburg Borough Council member Sara Agerton plant trees in Koser Park on Friday.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger helped plant trees in Mechanicsburg on Friday to mark National Arbor Day.
The trees were provided by the TreePennsylvania Bare-Root Tree Program. TreePennsylvania provided 657 trees to 39 communities throughout the state this spring.
“We all know that the Borough of Mechanicsburg is ‘A Good Place to Live’, but I also want to make sure it becomes and remains ‘A Green Place to Live’ for generations to come,” Borough of Mechanicsburg Environmental Programs Coordinator Luke Arnold said. “Trees are a vital part of our community and our ecosystem, and they help our Shade Tree Commission to create an urban canopy for our borough.”
Mechanicsburg has a goal of planting 500 new trees between January 2023 and the celebration of its 200th year in January 2028.
