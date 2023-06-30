"It's such a totally different world than it was three years ago."

Amid a changing landscape following a pandemic, those were the words North Middleton Township Manager John Epley used in talking about trash and recycling collection service contracts.

After reaching the end of a five-year contract with Waste Management for the services, the township opened new bids for the work at the end of last year.

When Solicitor Zachary Rice opened two sealed envelopes at the township's Jan. 19 Board of Supervisors meeting, he found a bid from Republic for the service and a letter from Waste Management opting not to bid.

"We were very excited because we've been hearing a lot of places only getting one bid, so we thought we were in a good place," Epley said of receiving the two envelopes. "Turns out we were in the same exact boat."

Rising prices

Left in what he described as a "very bad spot," without time to rebid before the end of the previous contract, the township supervisors accepted Republic's offer, which included a monthly bill of $32.50 for residents, more than double the previous contract's $13.29 monthly bill.

The new contract began April 1 and will last through March 31, 2026, with the option of a two-year extension. It will include annual price increases, with residents paying $104.31 per quarter in the contract's second year and $111.50 in year three.

North Middleton Township isn't alone in feeling the rise in trash and recycling collection service prices. It reflects an uptick in trash and recycling service costs across several Cumberland County municipalities who opened bids for the service last year.

Much like North Middleton Township, New Cumberland received only one bid for trash and recycling collection services after its previous five-year contract came to a close.

The offer came from its provider, Penn Waste, and included a price jump from $50 per quarter under the previous contract to $90 per quarter with the new three-year contract that began this year.

"Like many other nearby municipalities, our rates for collection costs are increasing," a statement on New Cumberland's website said. "The new contract pricing is comparable to other municipalities who are renewing trash and recycling contracts."

Upper Allen Township, Camp Hill Borough, Hampden Township and Shiremanstown all saw price increases in trash service bids they received last year, according to information North Middleton Township officials received from Waste Management.

Contributing factors

Joel Washok, a market development representative for Penn Waste, said the increases can be attributed to factors like labor, fuel, truck maintenance, equipment costs and insurance costs.

Penn Waste's service areas include Camp Hill Borough, East Pennsboro Township, Lemoyne Borough, Lower Allen Township, Mechanicsburg Borough, Monroe Township, New Cumberland Borough, Silver Spring Township and Wormleysburg Borough.

Washok said many service providers are increasing their rates.

"This is not specific to Penn Waste; all waste haulers have seen dramatically increased costs and must factor this into their pricing," he said.

Epley defined labor shortages as one of the reasons Waste Management opted not to bid for the township's contract.

"They got so many customers that they got past the ability to have enough employees [and] enough equipment," he said. "So what happens is ... the service suffers tremendously, and that's what was happening here."

Epley said the township's previous contract with Waste Management lasted for five years, which included a two-year extension.

"Now everything's caught up, inflation and COVID just changed everything like equipment, availability [and] people getting people to work," he said.

In Waste Management's letter to the township opting not to bid, public sector sales representative Don Isabella said the company "looks forward to the possibility of providing services to the township again in the future."

Bob Reisinger, chairman of the township's Board of Supervisors, said at the end of April that aside from a few "little hiccups," the township hadn't experienced any major issue with trash or recycling collection services since starting the new contract.

"I don't like to write that check out for $97.50 for a quarter, but I understand what it takes to get good service, and that's what the market price is, unfortunately," Reisinger said.

Carlisle officials cited changes in the world recycling market as a primary factor in rising trash and recycling collection service prices, according to information provided by Richard Juday, director of finance.

When Carlisle entered into its 2017 trash and recycling collection contract, the borough's trash hauler received about $20 per ton of recycling, allowing vendors to pass savings to the municipality through their proposals.

By the borough's next contract in 2020, China, which serves as one of the largest markets in the recycling industry, had enacted a policy that banned the import of most plastics and other materials that didn't meet strict lack-of-contamination requirements, according to the borough. This caused trash haulers to have to pay $60 per ton of processed recycles, rather than receiving payment, causing a need to increase costs.

"Factoring in the lost revenue and the increase in costs, our trash vendor passed those costs through to the borough when they submitted their bid proposals, resulting in drastic increases to the cost to collect and remove trash and recycling from customers," the borough said.

Washok said another factor that could potentially increase trash and recycling service prices are fires caused by improperly disposed lithium ion batteries, a type of rechargeable battery that can be found in products such as toys, handheld power tools and electronics, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Penn Waste's recycling center was damaged by fire in March 2022, causing the company to rebuild most of the facility, which reopened in April, he said. The fire is believed to have been started by a rechargeable battery, according to the company.

"It could be a factor in driving up service costs," Washok said. "For example, if we lost a truck due to a fire, the cost of replacement is considerably higher than in the past."

He estimated the cost of losing a truck to a fire could be as significant as $500,000.

Representatives from North Middleton Township, Carlisle and New Cumberland reported that lithium ion battery fires have not been an issue in their areas.

Municipal options

While trash and recycling service costs seem to be on the rise across municipalities and haulers, local government officials are weighing their options.

Reisinger said the task of providing trash and recycling collection services fell to most municipalities in the early 2000s, eliminating competitive rates from different providers within the same municipality.

He said competitive rates might have worked well for people who lived in a neighborhood that brought in lots of haulers, while those who lived in more rural areas paid more for the service.

"It's to try to equalize the price," Reisinger said. "Somebody once told me it was like socialism, but it sort of is because there are certain things as a municipality, we need to make sure everybody's treated similarly, and trash is one of those options."

The Carlisle Borough transitioned to a hybrid waste collection system with the start of its current contract with Waste Connections that went into effect in January.

While Carlisle formerly used a pay-as-you-throw system that allowed residents to purchase trash bags or tags priced to accommodate service fees and dispose of as much or as little trash as needed, the borough now charges a $75 quarterly fee for the collection of one bag or bin weighing a maximum of 40 pounds per week. Residents who need to dispose of more trash can purchase tags and attach them to any additional bags.

Juday said Carlisle officials are looking into the possibility of bringing the borough's trash and recycling service in house.

New Cumberland Borough Manager Nate Dysard said a pay-as-you-throw program is "being evaluated for a possible future option."

In North Middleton Township, however, a pay-as-you-throw-system seems less feasible. Compared to Carlisle and New Cumberland, which occupy 5.43 square miles and 1.68 square miles respectively, North Middleton Township is spread out over 23.19 square miles, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The township eliminated trash bag collection services with the start of its new contract, now requiring trash to be placed in containers, rather than in bags along the road.

Reisinger identified the biggest costs of trash pickup as labor and vehicles required to haul it.

Epley said that one man with a mechanized trucks can pick up trash in containers along the road. However, if bags are placed along the road for pickup, one person is required to drive the truck while a second person gets out to pick up the bags and throw them inside, he said.

"The bid went out to both (haulers) without the trash bag service in it, and they both said it would be more cost effective to not have it," Epley said.

Another potential option to reduce contract prices could include the removal of specific services.

"We have a certain level of services that township residents have become accustomed to, that's trash, recycling, one bulk item a week, and also leaf and composting type of materials, we remove them a couple times a year," Epley said.

He said the township could consider removing bulk item pickup or leaf and branch pickup in a future contract, which might decrease price.

However, officials would first have to determine whether residents would want to give up those services through public meetings or some sort of questionnaire.

"I don't think they'd want to give that up," Epley said. "That's my personal opinion based on the volume of calls we get about it every year, but those would probably be the two things that we could possibly have removed from a contract to possibly reduce the cost."

Washok encouraged municipalities to meet with haulers and to learn more about waste industry challenges, saying haulers are looking for the most productive ways to operate routes.

"By listening to guidance from haulers, haulers will be able to provide you with the best pricing possible, saving residents money for service," he said. "The cost of service will likely still be some pricing increase from previous contracted rates, as many of these rates were bid up to 5 years ago. By working with potential haulers, we can try to minimize the pricing increase that you may see."

