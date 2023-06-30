Carlisle's trash and recycling services could someday be provided by the borough rather than outside companies.

Director of Finance Richard Juday told officials in April that his office is researching the possibility of bringing the service in-house.

Making the switch, however, would require the borough to hire staff and purchase equipment.

Initial projections indicate Carlisle would need two trash trucks and two recycling trucks, with officials looking into the availability of potential grant funding that could reduce costs incorporated into customer rates, according to the borough.

Pricing will serve as a key factor in determining whether to bring the program in-house; the borough said staff will evaluate the costs of personnel and equipment as well as the transportation of collected materials to the landfill and the recycling materials processing center.

Officials will also examine a timeline for the potential change, with January 2026 being the earliest Carlisle could implement any new trash program.

Carlisle implemented its current trash and recycling program in January, a hybrid system where each residential dwelling unit pays a $75 quarterly fee for Waste Connections to pick up a trash bag or bin weighing up to 40 pounds, recycling and one bulk item each week. Residents who need to dispose of additional waste can purchase borough tags and attach them to bags.

This contract replaced the borough's former pay-as-you-throw system that allowed residents to purchase bags or tags for the amount of garbage they generated. The new contract will remain in effect until December 2025, where there will be the possibility of a two-year extension.

Officials do not know if bringing the trash and recycling collection program in-house would increase or decrease prices for residents, but this is part of the research that will be reported to the council, borough officials said.

While Carlisle explores the possibility of providing trash recycling collection services in-house, the switch was not as pleasant for everyone.

North Middleton Township Manager John Epley said he previously served as the borough manager of Shippensburg Borough, which provides its own trash service.

"We were constantly dealing with broken-down trash trucks," he said. "If the employee called off or was off sick that day, the trash wouldn't get collected. For a municipality to take on that with the vehicles and hire new employees, it's a huge undertaking," he said.

North Middleton Township has a contract with Republic for trash and recycling collection services, and Epley said he wouldn't advise the township's board of supervisors to bring the service in-house.

"We would have to bring the billing in-house," he said. "We would have to buy trash trucks. We would have to have additional employees to run the trash trucks. I don't think that's something the municipality would want to take on, not our size."

According to 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, North Middleton Township has a population of 12,366 and spans about 23 square miles.

Bob Reisinger, chairman of the township's board of supervisors, said this equates to about 3,500 stops for trash trucks across the township.

"The borough is very dense," Epley said of Carlisle. "So running around in that little area is much [different]. Out here, you're running to the top of the mountain, it's a lot different."

