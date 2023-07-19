Mechanicsburg residents can expect to pay more for waste services starting next year.

As the borough announced Monday regarding its previously approved trash contract, the price of Penn Waste’s refuse services will increase across the board starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

Full trash services will now cost $88 per quarter, a near 30% increase from the 2021-2023 rate. Over the course of the year, full waste services will cost borough residents $80 more than the previous three years.

"Based on where the other townships and boroughs are right now, if you’re inserting a new contract right now, it’s going up a lot more,” Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Layne Thompson said. “We benefit a little bit by still being in the same contract.”

Residents of other local municipalities have also seen increases in the amount they pay for waste services, especially for those who got a new contract this year. North Middleton’s annual rate recently nearly doubled to $390 per year (with annual increases for the next four years) and New Cumberland jumped from $200 to $360 annually. Upper Allen, Camp Hill, Hampden and Shiremanstown also saw increases with their most recent contract.

Despite the price increases that are on the horizon, Mechanicsburg residents will have an option to significantly reduce their waste bill for 2024. Residents will have the option to participate in the EPA’s “Food: Too Good to Waste” program, which encourages participants to reduce the amount of food waste that they produce.

The program directs participants to weigh their waste before and after using smart shopping and eating strategies. After residents participate in the six-week program, they will receive a free quarter of waste services that is paid the quarter after their participation ends.

The program will allow the borough to better understand the amount of food waste that is produced in the borough, according to Thompson.

“It’s just another tool that we can give our residents to educate and help them all at the same time,” he said.

Paying per bag is also still an option. The price, previously $7.45 per bag, is now $9.50 per bag. Paying for a year of bags will cost $152, a 27.5% increase from the previous price of $119.20.

A small further price increase will also be coming in 2025. Starting on Jan. 1, 2025, full service will cost $5 more than the 2024 rate, bags will cost 25 cents more, and a full year of bags will cost $4 more.