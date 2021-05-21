Trash hauling issues causing frustration in South Middleton Township

“We regret any inconvenience this has caused and are proud to report that the situation has been improving.”

The transition between the two refuse carriers has caused South Middleton service customers “numerous service difficulties recently,” according to the township’s online statement, citing reported “missed routes, missed toters, late pickups, long delays on the customer service line and others.”

In a posted response, Brianne Nileski indicated that South Middleton residents were dissatisfied with their trash service before the recent transition.

“Just for the record, Waste Management bought the Advanced Disposal Shippensburg site,” according to Nileski. “We still have the same management, drivers, routes and trucks as we did with Advanced. This has been an ongoing problem with Advanced Disposal and nothing will change but the name.”

Bill Rudge posted, “Still have not had my trash picked up from yesterday. Customer service was just called and the message says due to high (call) volume, 30 minute wait! ... Would be nice not to have our trash totes out for two days waiting for pickup at some point.”