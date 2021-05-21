Trash hauling issues causing frustration in South Middleton Township

South Middleton Township officials made it clear via social media last week that it’s “well aware of issues plaguing our residents” that reportedly stem from the township’s contracted trash service.
“We are as frustrated and disappointed with the current situation as you are,” the township told residents in a Facebook post on May 14. “We apologize for any inconvenience you are experiencing.”
South Middleton is in the final year of a three-year contract that initially designated Advanced Disposal as its municipal solid waste/recycling hauler. That changed recently when regional competitor Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal.
As a result, Waste Management is obligated to serve out the remainder of the township’s original contract with Advanced Disposal ending in March 2022.
“It is pretty much a wait and see if Waste Management improves. So far, this week has seen a marked improvement over the past few weeks,” township manager Cory Adams said Thursday.
“Our Shippensburg Hauling Co., like transportation operations across the United States, has been affected by the national shortage of commercial truck drivers and this has led to collection issues in South Middleton Township,” John Hambrose, Waste Management’s public relations representative for Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, said Thursday.
“We regret any inconvenience this has caused and are proud to report that the situation has been improving.”
The transition between the two refuse carriers has caused South Middleton service customers “numerous service difficulties recently,” according to the township’s online statement, citing reported “missed routes, missed toters, late pickups, long delays on the customer service line and others.”
In a posted response, Brianne Nileski indicated that South Middleton residents were dissatisfied with their trash service before the recent transition.
“Just for the record, Waste Management bought the Advanced Disposal Shippensburg site,” according to Nileski. “We still have the same management, drivers, routes and trucks as we did with Advanced. This has been an ongoing problem with Advanced Disposal and nothing will change but the name.”
Bill Rudge posted, “Still have not had my trash picked up from yesterday. Customer service was just called and the message says due to high (call) volume, 30 minute wait! ... Would be nice not to have our trash totes out for two days waiting for pickup at some point.”
Adams told The Sentinel this week that South Middleton office staff is fielding “dozens” of complaints every day about the municipality’s trash service. “This trash issue is the most frustrating thing in my 20 years of dealing in municipal government,” he said at a township supervisors’ meeting May 13.
During that meeting’s public comment period, Mayapple resident Dough Gales spoke out about late trash pickups that reportedly continue in his neighborhood. “It’s very aggravating,” he said.
“It’s obviously bigger than just Mayapple, as you know,” board president Bryan Gembusia said. “Cory (Adams) is looking into it. I agree with you 100%. … We’re working on it and doing the best we can.”
Hambrose said Waste Management, which began servicing South Middleton in November 2020, is taking these “aggressive steps to attract the talent we need to satisfy our customers:”
- Waste Management recently announced a new education benefit that will offer its team members up to $12,000 a year to complete their high school education, take college preparatory classes, study in 135 certificate or bachelor’s degree programs, and study for a master’s degree in more than 40 business, technology and other fields of study. The benefit soon will extend to spouses and dependents of its team members.
- Waste Management also is offering $7,500 sign-on bonuses to experienced commercial drivers and technicians joining its team, as well as offering $1,000 referral bonuses to existing members of its team who refer successful employment candidates to the corporation.
Laurel Forge development
In other news, township supervisors last week approved a final subdivision/land development plan for the first phase of Laurel Forge, a development planned on Lindsey Road. The project’s first phase will involve the construction of 27 single-family homes, followed by a second planned phase of 16 single-family homes. In total, both developments would cover a 22.23-acre lot in an R-2, or residential moderate density district. The developer is Falling Springs Investors LLC.
In a related matter last week, township supervisors authorized municipal engineer Brian O’Neill to submit a request to the state Department of Transportation for lowering the posted speed limit from 50 to 35 mph on a portion of Forge Road. The thoroughfare is a state highway maintained under PennDOT’s jurisdiction.
“The last time we made (this) request, PennDOT conducted an engineering study and determined the 50 mph speed request was appropriate. Since that time, the Olde Forge Station subdivision around the Otterbien (United Methodist) Church and several phases of Forgedale Crossing have been built.
“I will ask (PennDOT) to look at the northern section and see if they can determine that the section north of Lindsey Road has become an ‘urban district’ and lower the speed limit through that section to 35 mph,” O’Neill said this week.