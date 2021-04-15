Transitions Healthcare drops out of bid for Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Cumberland County on Thursday announced that Transitions Healthcare LLC, the primary bidder for the purchase of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, has withdrawn from the process.
The county did not provide a reason for Transitions' withdrawal. It, however, noted that the county is still looking at the possible transfer of ownership and operations responsibilities to a private provider - with negotiations beginning with Allaire Health Services of Lakewood, New Jersey. Allaire was one of the two firms designated as finalists in the vetting process that commissioners undertook in the fall for Claremont. Allaire had been designated as the secondary bidder after a vote by the county commissioners.
Commissioners on Thursday voted during their workshop meeting to make Allaire the primary bidder, which they did in a 2-to-1 vote, with commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo supporting and commissioner Jean Foschi voting against. Foschi has voiced opposition in the past to the way the potential sale has been handled.
“We were prepared for a decision to change if warranted,” Eichelberger said. “The original choice between our two finalists was probably one of the toughest parts of the process, because both exhibited the qualities we sought. It would not be fair to say that this is a second choice; it could easily have gone either way. We are fortunate to be in an excellent position to keep this process on track without compromising anything.”
Commissioners said they expect that a final transfer will be completed by late summer, or early fall, depending on the ability to meet legal requirements for real estate transfer that are beyond the county’s direct control.
“During the last few weeks, I have been addressing some emails from constituents regarding the potential sale of Claremont,” DiFilippo said. “Many folks simply don’t understand the nursing home operation business but when I provide them with facts, most of their concerns tend to be eased. I ask that our residents please have faith in this process.”
Both of the final bidders, culled from a field of nine original prospects, were selected through an extensive and rigorous evaluation process. As part of the vetting, the commissioners and the management team toured several of the skilled nursing facilities in March.
“Protecting the integrity and quality of the process has been an intensive and a central focus for the board and management team for several months,” Eichelberger added. “Pivoting to our secondary bidder demonstrates our commitment to achieving a lasting solution to Claremont’s challenges over the past years.”
The county did not provide any comments from Foschi.