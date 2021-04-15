Transitions Healthcare drops out of bid for Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Cumberland County on Thursday announced that Transitions Healthcare LLC, the primary bidder for the purchase of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, has withdrawn from the process.

The county did not provide a reason for Transitions' withdrawal. It, however, noted that the county is still looking at the possible transfer of ownership and operations responsibilities to a private provider - with negotiations beginning with Allaire Health Services of Lakewood, New Jersey. Allaire was one of the two firms designated as finalists in the vetting process that commissioners undertook in the fall for Claremont. Allaire had been designated as the secondary bidder after a vote by the county commissioners.

Commissioners on Thursday voted during their workshop meeting to make Allaire the primary bidder, which they did in a 2-to-1 vote, with commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo supporting and commissioner Jean Foschi voting against. Foschi has voiced opposition in the past to the way the potential sale has been handled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}