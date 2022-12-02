Train derailment in Perry County leads to internet, phone outages for some Midstate school districts

A train derailment Friday morning in Marysville, Perry County, cut a fiber optic line that led to internet connectivity issues in two local school districts.

ABC-27 reported that Comcast attributed the derailment as the cause of widespread internet and phone outages in the Midstate.

"Verizon also confirmed they are experiencing an outage due to the fiber cut," the TV station reported. "Both companies say they have crews on site to begin repairs as soon as the area is safe to work in. There is no word on any potential damage or injuries caused by the derailment."

Cumberland Valley School District posted an internet outage alert on its website advising district families to either dial a school building directly or call the main number at 717-697-8261 and follow the prompts.

“Our internet service provider is experiencing issues with internet connectivity throughout the region,” the advisory reads. “It is anticipated that the internet will be down through the remainder of the day.”

Mechanicsburg Area School District posted an internet and phone outage advisory on its website around 10 a.m. Friday.

“Comcast notified school districts in the region of a cut in the fiber line impacting the service we receive through our regional provider,” the advisory reads. “They are working on the issue as quickly as possible to restore service. We will keep you notified of updates.”

While the district phone system is down, Mechanicsburg established communication channels for families to connect with buildings as needed today. Below is a list of emails for each school building.

• Kindergarten Academy – kaoffice@mbgsd.org

• Upper Allen – upperallenoffice@mbgsd.org

• Broad Street – broadstreetoffice@mbgsd.org

• Elmwood Academy – glebo@mbgsd.org or dstrohl@mbgsd.org

• Middle school – ccalvanelli@mbgsd.org or kkerchner@mbgsd.org

• High school – mashattendance@mbgsd.org

ABC27 posted the following advisory on its website: “On Friday morning, Central Dauphin School District posted on Faceback that there are 'technical outages at the Capital Area Intermediate Unit,' which is causing them and other area schools to experience internet outages."

Calls Friday afternoon to the CAIU were not answered by press-time.

Camp Hill School District reported a similar issue due to a fiber cut reported to them by Comcast, the TV station reported.

Members 1st Credit Union also posted on its website saying they “are aware of a fiber cut with their data carrier” that is causing disruptions and interrupting services, according to ABC27.