Traffic switch planned for Route 22 bridge project in Perry County

PennDOT officials said they will remove a single lane crossover in place at the Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 at the Newport Interchange in Perry County Thursday.

A single lane of eastbound Route 22 was placed on the westbound Route 22 bridge spanning Route 34 since last December, officials said in a news release. This traffic pattern was in place so the eastbound bridge could be demolished and replaced with a new bridge. Westbound traffic was shifted toward the outside shoulder on the bridge so two lanes of westbound traffic could remain open.

PennDOT said eastbound traffic will be removed from the crossover Thursday to the westbound side and placed in a single lane pattern on the new eastbound bridge.

The contractor will continue to work in the median area next week and will have both lanes of eastbound Route 22 open by Sept 9.

Two lanes of westbound and eastbound traffic will remain open until late November when the westbound bridge demolition begins, PennDOT said. At that time, the long-term traffic pattern in place since last December will be reversed. Both lanes of traffic will be shifted to the right on eastbound Route 22 and a single lane of westbound Route 22 will shift to the eastbound side of the highway.

This pattern will remain in place until the project is completed in September of 2023.

Demolition work on the westbound bridge will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. Route 34 will be detoured during work hours. Northbound Route 34 will take eastbound Route 22 to the Watts Exit, then return on westbound Route 22 to Route 34. Southbound Route 34 will take westbound Route 22 to the Millerstown/Route 17 Exit, then return on eastbound Route 22 to Route 34.

Route 34 will be open to unrestricted traffic during non-work hours.