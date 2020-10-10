Traffic rerouted after truck knocks down RR crossing gate in Carlisle

Traffic was rerouted for about an hour today in Carlisle after a tractor trailer knocked down a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing gate at North Hanover Street and Carlisle Springs Road, former mayor Kirk Wilson said.

Wilson quoted officials who said the tractor trailer was traveling south on North Hanover Street. When the driver attempted a right turn onto Carlisle Springs Road, the rig collided with the crossing gate knocking it to the ground.

Norfolk Southern arrived on the scene around 1 p.m., Wilson said. It was not immediately known when repairs would be completed.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

