 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic rerouted after truck knocks down RR crossing gate in Carlisle

Traffic rerouted after truck knocks down RR crossing gate in Carlisle

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_1391.jpg

A tractor trailer earlier today took down this railroad crossing gate at North Hanover Street and Carlisle Springs Road. 

Submitted photo 

Traffic was rerouted for about an hour today in Carlisle after a tractor trailer knocked down a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing gate at North Hanover Street and Carlisle Springs Road, former mayor Kirk Wilson said.

Wilson quoted officials who said the tractor trailer was traveling south on North Hanover Street. When the driver attempted a right turn onto Carlisle Springs Road, the rig collided with the crossing gate knocking it to the ground.

Norfolk Southern arrived on the scene around 1 p.m., Wilson said. It was not immediately known when repairs would be completed.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News