Trader Joe's to open in Lower Allen on March 31

Trader Joe's will open its new Lower Allen Township location on March 31 with a ribbon cutting ceremony before doors open at 8 a.m.

The company said in a news release that the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and is located at 3545 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen.

The new store marks the ninth Trader Joe's in Pennsylvania, and this 12,550-square-foot store will feature artwork of the Market Street bridge, as well as state themes of white-tailed deer, roughed grouse, hemlock trees and the Nittany Lion.

Store Captain Jamie Brown, a 14-year veteran of the company, will welcome customers with the store's employees, who are hired locally, with hiring efforts still underway.

The company also said that through its Neighborhood Shares Program, the new store will donate 100% of its unsold products that are still fit for consumption to a range of nonprofit and community-based organizations seven days a week.

