 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Trader Joe's to open in Lower Allen on March 31

  • 0
Trader Joe's construction

Pictured here in November, Trader Joe's is under construction at the former Bon-Ton location in Lower Allen Township.

 Sentinel file

Trader Joe's will open its new Lower Allen Township location on March 31 with a ribbon cutting ceremony before doors open at 8 a.m.

The company said in a news release that the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and is located at 3545 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen.

The new store marks the ninth Trader Joe's in Pennsylvania, and this 12,550-square-foot store will feature artwork of the Market Street bridge, as well as state themes of white-tailed deer, roughed grouse, hemlock trees and the Nittany Lion.

Store Captain Jamie Brown, a 14-year veteran of the company, will welcome customers with the store's employees, who are hired locally, with hiring efforts still underway.

The company also said that through its Neighborhood Shares Program, the new store will donate 100% of its unsold products that are still fit for consumption to a range of nonprofit and community-based organizations seven days a week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how bad a massive solar storm would be if it hit Earth today

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News