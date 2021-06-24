Trader Joe's coming to former Bon-Ton location in Lower Allen Township

Trader Joe's will have a location in Cumberland County, confirmed to occupy the former Bon-Ton location in Lower Allen Township, according to Campbell Commercial Real Estate and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority.

The 12,500-square-foot retail space in Lower Allen Commons will offer a variety of products when it opens in early 2022.

The Lower Allen location will be the first in the county and in the Midstate for the company that has more than 500 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. Currently the closest locations are in State College, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Construction is underway for the Trader Joe's, and the real estate company said a lease has also been signed for Sports Clips to take one of three small tenant spaces in the building. A lease is also being negotiated with the Good Feet Store, which offers orthotics and Brook's running shoes, and the remaining 1,723-square-foot of space is being marketed.

The project also includes a 124-room Spring Hill Suites by Marriot that is scheduled to open in 2022.

Current tenants at Lower Allen Commons include the Bonefish Grill, Texas Roadhouse and Burger King.

