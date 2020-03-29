You are the owner of this article.
Tracking COVID-19: Charts detail the course of coronavirus in Cumberland County
Tracking COVID-19: Charts detail the course of coronavirus in Cumberland County

From the Collection: Coronavirus coverage for Cumberland County and Pennsylvania series
The Sentinel is tracking the spread of COVID-19 through different data visualizations. The maps, charts and graphs all use the daily report from the Department of Health.

Graphics were updated March 30 at 1:40 p.m.

COVID-19 county by county

A map animation showing the number of cases and deaths per during the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania.

Cases of COVID-19

A timeline of key events in Pennsylvania and Cumberland County in relation to COVID-19 along with the daily number of cases reported by the state Department of Health.

New cases, additional deaths

A chart showing the number of new cases of COVID-19 per day along with the number of additional deaths per day.

Hospitalizations by age range

Starting on March 27, the Department of Health broke down hospitalizations due to COVID-19 by age range. The pie chart is updated daily.

Positive cases by age range

Starting on March 27, the Department of Health broke down positive cases of COVID-19 by age range. The pie chart is updated daily.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

