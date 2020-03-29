Tracking COVID-19: Charts detail the course of coronavirus in Cumberland County

The Sentinel is tracking the spread of COVID-19 through different data visualizations. The maps, charts and graphs all use the daily report from the Department of Health.
Graphics were updated March 30 at 1:40 p.m.
COVID-19 county by county
A map animation showing the number of cases and deaths per during the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania.
Cases of COVID-19
A timeline of key events in Pennsylvania and Cumberland County in relation to COVID-19 along with the daily number of cases reported by the state Department of Health.
New cases, additional deaths
Hospitalizations by age range
