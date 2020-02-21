Tour Through Time: Scenes from the old YWCA gym in Carlisle

Ada Hummel stood out among the rest to offer a toast to all the players of the Business and Industrial Basketball League.

It was April 20, 1926. Eighty women had gathered in the YWCA gymnasium at 15 W. High St., in Carlisle for the league’s first banquet.

The Sentinel reported that Hummel was a member of the Loah Business Girls’ Club team that dominated the 1926 season with four wins and one tie in five games. The league had six teams: Loahs and five others tied to a specific industry or trade.

Minnie Kohler of the Carlisle Shoe Co. gave a toast to the league while Katherine Fleegal of the Century Ribbon team wished everyone the best heading into the 1927 season.

“The tables were very attractively decorated in pink and white,” The Sentinel reported.

Quite a different scene greeted the unnamed journalist who covered a mother/daughter banquet in the gymnasium on May 12, 1927.

“The decorations were Japanese using vary-colored banners, wisteria and large golden lanterns to give the effect,” the reporter wrote. “The tables were beautifully decorated with bowls of purple and white iris and tall yellow tapers. On the speakers’ table the centerpiece was an attractive Japanese garden scene.”