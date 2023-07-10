They had gathered by the thousands in Carlisle to welcome home soldiers like Cpl. Loomis Nickle of Company C of the 316th Infantry Regiment.

A Mount Holly Springs native, Nickle had earned a citation for bravery after he single-handedly captured a German machine gun crew of five men during a patrol on the Western Front on Nov. 4, 1918.

Eight months later, Carlisle honored its servicemen with parades and special events leading up to Independence Day 1919. The tribute started on July 2 with a ceremony on the Dickinson College campus to retire the service flags that churches, organizations and industries had used on the home front. As reported in The Sentinel, Army Lt. Rippey T. Shearer spoke for fellow World War I veterans:

“The war in which we participated was not a war alone of those who fired the guns and fed the cannon, but it was waged for a great patriotic and moral purpose by a nation of 100 million free-breathing, honor-loving, God-fearing people,” Shearer said. “Our millions in the fields, our millions in the shops and homes, waged a battle with hands, brain and prayers that made the boys in khaki fight like demons and sent Old Glory steadily forward.

“But now the war is over,” Shearer said. “Our soldiers are getting back to civilian life. They are finding different conditions, meeting different problems, fighting different battles. But I feel and believe the American soldier has come back a bigger, better, stronger man, and, in the future, America’s soldiers will be a mighty power to put and keep a great nation and a glorious flag in the sun.”

Called the Cumberland County Peace and Victory Celebration, the salute continued on July 3 with a parade in downtown Carlisle. Every local veteran of the War to End All Wars was invited to march in the vanguard past a reviewing stand built in the Square to accommodate the elderly survivors of the Civil War.

The Sentinel reported that, for the first time in county history, a public parade included a company of Black troops. They were led by Lt. Mackey of Carlisle who served with the 10th Cavalry Regiment, one of the original Buffalo Soldier units formed after the Civil War.

Eight marching bands participated in the parade that also honored local and visiting firefighters along with the war workers, both paid and volunteer, who supported the troops from the home front.

July 4 dawned bright and clear in Carlisle, The Sentinel reported. “As far as the weather was concerned, it was a sizzler. The heat was the one topic of conversation.”

Yet despite the conditions, the streets downtown were full of people from early in the morning to late at night, even though there was nothing planned until the evening when a pageant was scheduled to celebrate key events in county history.

To accommodate the pageant, organizers arranged for the construction of temporary seating for 5,000 spectators at the venue site on Biddle Field. It was not enough because 10,000 showed up.

Tensions flared when the view from the bleachers was blocked by a crowd of late arrivals. But the show went on with reported success.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each month to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.