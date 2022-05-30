 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tornados confirmed in Franklin, Lancaster counties Friday; some buildings damaged

  • 0
National Weather Service logo

STATE COLLEGE — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down briefly in south-central Pennsylvania last week, and one damaged some buildings, but no injuries were reported.

Forecasters in State College say one tornado touched down just before noon Friday near New Franklin in southern Franklin County. They say the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of about 70 mph.

Forecasters say another tornado touched down shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in Kirkwood in eastern Lancaster County. They said the tornado had estimated wind speeds of about 105 mph and did “extensive damage to several buildings."

LNP reported that a handful of barns and silos were heavily damaged by the storms, and emergency crews in the area spent hours cleaning debris.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 23

Sentinel police log for May 23

Today's police log includes several crashes with injuries and multiple thefts, as well as reports of prowling and indecent exposure.

Enola man charged with rape of child

Enola man charged with rape of child

Jacob Michael Montgomery Jr., 22, of Enola, was charged with two felony counts each of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse following an investigation that started in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News