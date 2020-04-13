Tornado watch to be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Weather Service at 11:30 a.m. issued a tornado watch that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

The watch includes Cumberland, Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry, Lancaster and Lebanon counties in the Midstate.

The weather service said severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes are possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Locally heavy rain is also possible and could result in isolated, minor flooding.

The area is also still under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with gusts of up to 50 mph possible during the day.

