Tornado Watch issued until 11 p.m. Thursday

  • Updated
National Weather Service logo

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch that will be in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday.

The watch affects most of the region as a second storm system begins its path toward the Midstate.

The weather service said severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of 60 mph or greater, along with hail larger than 1 inch in diameter are probable Thursday afternoon and will linger into the evening hours. A few tornadoes are possible with this storm, which is why the watch was issued.

The weather service suggests residents take heed of further warnings, such as tornado warnings, that will notify them of imminent dangers.

