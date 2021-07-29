 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado watch issued for Cumberland County until 9 p.m. Thursday
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Tornado watch issued for Cumberland County until 9 p.m. Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NWS severe weather

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 21 counties in central Pa., including Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A tornado watch means conditions favor thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes in the watch area.

The NWS forecast calls for possible strong storms in Cumberland County from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. The ABC27 News forecast says a strong cold front is moving through the area Thursday, pushing out the high humidity, and will produce the conditions for possible storms.

Jul.21 -- NOAA released these two satellite images showing the grey smoke (the white is cloud cover) from western fires that are enveloping most of the continental U.S.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe weather causes damage in Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News