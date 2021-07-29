Tornado watch issued for Cumberland County until 9 p.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 21 counties in central Pa., including Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS forecast calls for possible strong storms in Cumberland County from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. The ABC27 News forecast says a strong cold front is moving through the area Thursday, pushing out the high humidity, and will produce the conditions for possible storms.