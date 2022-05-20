Tornado watch issued for Cumberland County until 7 p.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Cumberland County through 7 p.m. Friday.
The watch stands for 21 counties in Pennsylvania and includes Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties.
A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area with thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes in the watch area. A tornado warning mans a tornado has been spotted or will be forming.
Friday's forecast for Cumberland County calls for possible thunderstorms around 3 p.m. with highs in the 80s.
