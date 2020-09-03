 Skip to main content
Tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday
The National Weather Service at 3:45 p.m. issued a tornado watch that will be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Counties under the watch include Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Adams, York, Lancaster and Berks counties.

