Tornado warning issued until 3 p.m. Friday for parts of northern Adams and southwestern Cumberland counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Adams County and southwestern Cumberland County.

The warning is in effect until 3 p.m.

At 2:21 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Newville and was moving southeast at 40 mph.

The storm carries the possibility of quarter-size hail.

Areas under the watch include Walnut Bottom around 2:30 p.m., Pine Grove Furnace and Mount Holly Springs around 2:40 p.m. and Aspers around 2:50 p.m.

Other locations that may be affected include Heidlersburg, Idaville, York Springs, Gardners, Bendersville and Shippensburg University.

Residents should take cover by moving to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

The weather service warned that heavy rain may hide a tornado.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

