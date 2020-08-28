Tornado warning issued until 3 p.m. Friday for parts of northern Adams and southwestern Cumberland counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Adams County and southwestern Cumberland County.

The warning is in effect until 3 p.m.

At 2:21 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Newville and was moving southeast at 40 mph.

The storm carries the possibility of quarter-size hail.

Areas under the watch include Walnut Bottom around 2:30 p.m., Pine Grove Furnace and Mount Holly Springs around 2:40 p.m. and Aspers around 2:50 p.m.

Other locations that may be affected include Heidlersburg, Idaville, York Springs, Gardners, Bendersville and Shippensburg University.

Residents should take cover by moving to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

The weather service warned that heavy rain may hide a tornado.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.