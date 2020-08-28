Tornado warning issued until 3 p.m. Friday for parts of northern Adams and southwestern Cumberland counties

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Adams County and southwestern Cumberland County.
The warning is in effect until 3 p.m.
At 2:21 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Newville and was moving southeast at 40 mph.
The storm carries the possibility of quarter-size hail.
Areas under the watch include Walnut Bottom around 2:30 p.m., Pine Grove Furnace and Mount Holly Springs around 2:40 p.m. and Aspers around 2:50 p.m.
Other locations that may be affected include Heidlersburg, Idaville, York Springs, Gardners, Bendersville and Shippensburg University.
Residents should take cover by moving to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
The weather service warned that heavy rain may hide a tornado.
