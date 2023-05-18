Tomorrow’s Neighbors recently had the soft opening in Carlisle of its program of reentry housing for people transitioning from prison to the community.

The Cumberland House on East North Street opened May 11 with four men in the program, said Kurt Danysh, founder and executive director of the Carlisle-based nonprofit organization.

Also on May 11, the Cumberland County commissioners approved an agreement allowing the organization to accept referrals from the Adult Probation and Parole Department.

“It’s not exclusive,” department chief Darby Christlieb told the commissioners. “We can use other programs. There’s no fee associated with the referrals.”

The agreement is in support of an application for a three-year $750,000 grant made available through the Second Chance Act Community-Based Reentry Program of the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance, Danysh said.

The grant would be used to help the Cumberland House provide rental assistance and a passenger van to shuttle people to and from employment, Danysh said. The grant will also support development of a Wellness Recovery Action Plan for people in the facility, he said.

In October, the commissioners awarded a $1 million pandemic recovery grant to support Tomorrow’s Neighbors and its mission of helping people reenter society following incarceration. This grant was drawn from the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The rescue plan grant will be used to pay the lease, salaries of staff members and utilities of the Cumberland House for five years, Danysh said in October.

The Cumberland House will have about 13 beds for men lodged in a facility within walking distance to a variety of services, including a laundromat, grocery stores, restaurants and employment opportunities.

Each resident will receive two months of free rent, giving them a chance to find a job, Danysh said in October. “We want to be a hub for services that exist in the county. We don’t want to reinvent the wheel or duplicate services. All the providers trying to serve this population can come to this one location.”