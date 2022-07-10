Tomorrow's Neighbors: Prospective Cumberland House could meet reentry needs in Carlisle

Its proposed name is the Cumberland House, simple and straightforward, unlike a reentrant’s transition to life outside of prison.

Having spent a combined total of 46 years in prison, Kurt Danysh and Chris Rodland are well acquainted with the hardships faced by inmates reentering society upon their release.

“Cellphones are not what they were two decades ago,” Rodland said, outlining the difficulty of adjusting to changes in technology. “Being able to figure out how to do job applications, I still struggle to do that today online.”

Danysh drove this point home by adding that pagers were used when he was incarcerated in 1996.

Rodland also learned how to drive and earned his license, something he hadn’t done before becoming incarcerated, with the help of Tomorrow’s Neighbors.

Tomorrow’s Neighbors is a Carlisle-based nonprofit organization of which Danysh is the founder and executive director. As the organization states, today’s prisoners are tomorrow’s neighbors, and the program is dedicated to aiding reentrants in their transition to become positive residents of the community, reducing their chances of reincarceration.

Some of these transitions require slight adjustments, like getting used to receiving metal silverware at restaurants instead of the plastic utensils common in prison, or the use of self-check out machines in grocery stories. Danysh recalled times he would simply put his items down and leave the store altogether.

Others present significant challenges for those in the reentry process.

In a presentation Danysh gave to the Carlisle Borough Council during its June 9 meeting, he outlined transportation and housing as two of reentrants’ biggest needs. Even if reentrants live close to resources, many times these resources are scattered and inaccessible for those who need transportation, he said.

Many reentrants work in Cumberland County but live in Harrisburg where housing is more available, Danysh said, adding that transportation becomes an issue in that case as well.

With an awareness of these issues, Tomorrow’s Neighbors is looking at solutions.

These include partnerships the organization has already formed with services like law enforcement, probation and mental and physical health providers.

The organization also recently received two grants from Partnership for Better Health totaling $10,000 and a $25,000 grant from Reform Alliance. Danysh said these will be used to train mentors, produce reentry videos and provide rental assistance to reentrants.

Danysh also has plans to establish what he calls “the Cumberland House,” an entity that would help to address housing and transportation struggles that reentrants face. He said he is “in talks” with a local landlord willing to lease him a house with 10 to 15 beds that is within walking distance to a variety of services, including a laundromat, grocery stores, restaurants and employment opportunities.

While he said the house is in Carlisle, Danysh has not disclosed the specific address.

“The Cumberland House would be a situation where that person could immediately connect to services, we could centralize services in one place and kind of make sure that that transition is smooth,” he said.

With the Cumberland House, each resident would receive two months of free rent, giving them a chance to find a job.

“We don’t want them to tread water, we want them to swim,” Danysh said.

As plans for the Cumberland House progress, he said he’s seeking funding and community partners to add to the resources for the project, but he doesn’t want the work to end with the eventual opening of the house, which Danysh hopes will occur next year.

“I think if we can show that the Cumberland House works, and we do want to track its success ... I think it’s something we could copy and paste to other counties,” Danysh said. “I think in Pennsylvania if we can prove it works in Cumberland County, it can work in Dauphin County and it can work in Bucks County and we can collaborate with other counties and make it work.”