Tomorrow's Neighbors: Carlisle-based nonprofit formed behind bars promotes redemption, eases post-prison reentry process

Kurt Danysh summarizes the shift from living in prison to reentering society following incarceration in one word: overwhelming.

As the founder and executive director of Tomorrow’s Neighbors, a Carlisle organization that aims to ease the transition, he’s familiar with the process. And as a man who successfully reentered himself after 24 years in prison, he knows the feeling.

Danysh went to prison in 1996 at age 18 for criminal homicide and was released in 2020 at age 42.

“Tomorrow’s Neighbors is big on not judging us based on our worst moment,” Danysh said. “So I think that we prefer to focus on who we are today rather than who we were then, but I will say that when I was 18, I made a series of bad decisions that led to consequences to many people and I deserved to go to prison. I served my time, I proved myself worthy of a second chance and I worked on myself while I was in prison. I am not the same person and I’m trying to honor the actions that brought me to jail as best I can by helping others. This is the way I view that I can make amends.”

While he “greatly regrets” what brought him to prison, Danysh said he’s is also grateful for what he brought home; Tomorrow’s Neighbors began while he was incarcerated.

“From inside, you get the perspective that our reentry process is flawed,” he said. “I took it very seriously coming home and preparing for my reentry and I saw a flood of parole violators coming back, and it made me wonder why, so I would literally sit down and interview parole violators, try to figure out what went wrong, how can I avoid those mistakes, and the overriding theme for these individuals was that they felt overwhelmed and they felt alone.”

During his incarceration, Danysh trained as a peer support specialist and earned a college degree in business. He said he joined the two together to launch Tomorrow’s Neighbors just before COVID-19 hit the United States, and the program is now getting back up to speed.

The mission

The organization’s name and philosophy is based on the idea that “today’s prisoners are tomorrow’s neighbors,” Danysh said.

“The community is going to have reentrants, they’re coming home,” he said. “The question is, what state are they going to come home with and what kind of support are they going to have here. Even if you don’t have a bleeding heart for reentrants, which we understand most people won’t, it costs almost $60,000 a year to incarcerate any individual in PA. ... These individuals have proven themselves worthy of coming out, and they’re on parole and it costs less than $4,000 to keep them out here on parole, so there’s a financial incentive to keep people out and that’s what we want to do. We want to reduce people going back to jail, we want to reduce crime, so I think the public should care about this because it’s a problem they can’t ignore. It’s here, so the question is what are we going to do about it?”

Tomorrow’s Neighbors provides qualifying reentrants with a cellphone to help find work and stay connected with family. Returning residents also participate in community services and an eight-step program. Just like the program’s founding, its process begins behind bars.

Out of the eight steps in Tomorrow’s Neighbors’ reentry program, four of them take place prior to a person’s release.

“We want to reach inside the prisons, we want to get people ready before they’re released, and so we want to come inside the prisons, show them that success is possible, show what it takes to succeed out here and kind of bust the myths of reentry because when you’re incarcerated, you get overwhelmed with what this person said or what that person said and you don’t know what’s real and what’s not,” Danysh said.

He said one such myth is that parole agents are enemies, but in reality they are support systems. Tomorrow’s Neighbors also pairs people who have successfully reentered society with newly released individuals.

“That’s significant because that person has walked in their shoes, they know what it’s like,” he said. “When you have your parole agent or social worker telling you they understand what you’ve been through, you know they don’t. But when a peer tells you that you know it’s true and you take it and it takes away being alone, so that’s the number one complaint from parole violators and it helps with the overwhelmed feeling.”

Each one teach one

The mentorship aspect of the program also means that Tomorrow’s Neighbors isn’t necessarily something that ends for reentrants. Those who complete the process and transition successfully to become positive members of the community have the opportunity to become mentors, reentrants like Chris Rodland.

Rodland was arrested in 1998 at age 21 in Altoona for arson. He spent 22 years in prison and was released in 2020 at age 43.

“For me, all the family I knew while I was incarcerated passed away,” Rodland said. “My mother passed away in 2019 shortly after visiting me. So the family I knew from the Altoona/Holidaysburg area was gone. ... I knew I wasn’t successful in the community where I was and I didn’t want to go back there for that reason.”

He ended up in the Harrisburg area because he knew two people who had been in his situation, each serving at least a decade, and offered to help him find housing and a job.

Rodland has been out of prison for 19 months and has worked for 18½, landing a job just nine days after his release.

Danysh met Rodland for a short time at the beginning of their incarceration.

“Twenty years ago, me and Chris sat at the beginning end of 20-year sentences,” Danysh said. “When you get that kind of time you feel like your life is over. I didn’t know if I was going to live long enough to be out, and it’s hard to hold onto that hope.”

Tomorrow’s Neighbors testified at Rodland’s re-sentencing.

“His [Chris’] judge literally reduced his sentence based upon who he is today and the judge said at his sentencing, ‘I don’t want to judge the person that was who he is before, I’m going to judge who he is today,’” Danysh said.

Now, Rodland will train to mentor others who are reentering society after serving time, drawing from his own experiences. According to Danysh, that’s how the system is supposed to work.

The bigger picture

Reentry support in the area doesn’t come solely through Tomorrow’s Neighbors, but also through other local entities that support the reentry process for those newly released from prison. One of those is the Cumberland County Reentry Coalition. Danysh said the coalition is composed of community members, leaders and nonprofits who are working to improve reentry in the county.

“We want to provide resources for folks getting out of prison and reentering society, we want to educate their employers for example on how it helps the community when they’re willing to hire, so just in a nutshell I’d say providing resources as well as educating to give ... them the tools that they need,” said Michael Landis, a member of the coalition.

Danysh said the coalition meets monthly and also holds executive meetings to identify and solve problems. Each county starts its own coalition, but there are about 30 counties in Pennsylvania that still need to create one, he said. The councils then exist under the Pennsylvania Reentry Council, which was established in May 2017, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Tomorrow’s Neighbors held a reentry roundtable in conjunction with the council in March at New Life Community Church in Carlisle.

“It highlighted seven successful reentrants and we talked about what we did to prepare for reentry, why we succeeded, and more than that we just wanted to show that success is possible and to kind of educate the public on what that process looks like and why it’s important,” Danysh said.

The organization has also coordinated activities such as hikes, bowling and tubing for returning people.

Advice for, from reentrants

However, the outreach does not solely take place outside of incarceration.

Danysh, along with six other reentrants, including Rodland, also created a video that is being shown in every state prison in Pennsylvania, giving advice to those preparing to make the transition to life on the outside.

In the video, individuals shared about being resourceful, asking questions and working through the emotional processing that can follow release.

Danysh also had advice for interacting with those who have been incarcerated.

According to him, while this can be awkward, the conversation starts with two words: welcome home.

“They are home, this is their home,” he said.

Danysh said he’s never met someone who wants to go back to prison; reentrants are just trying to be successful.

“I think more than anything you tell people we are human, that we made one bad decision and it was a decision and we were punished fairly per the commonwealth and we just want an opportunity to prove ourselves worthy of a second chance,” he said.

It’s the sort of chance Danysh, too, received.

“I believe God landed me in Cumberland County, because someone literally gave me a place to stay here and if not for that I’d probably still be incarcerated because I wouldn’t have had somewhere to go,” he said. “They gave me that platform to build my future on and that’s all that we want to do with Tomorrow’s Neighbors is help people do the same thing.”