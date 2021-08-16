Title IX complaints said to be filed against schools including Messiah University as part of religious exemption suit

Nevertheless, “until that process is complete, it would be premature to conclude that the government is an inadequate representative,” the department wrote.

These developments have not been lost on the CCCU, which cited in its response filing the removal of the “shared goal” language and any references to defending the Title IX exemption as currently applied.

Rather, the CCCU wrote, it is not satisfied with the department’s assertion that it can defend the legislative intent of the Title IX exemption, given that “in any event, Congress's intent would only apply to the defense against a facial challenge to the statute, whereas plaintiffs’ case is a mixture of facial and as-applied challenges.”

The Biden administration has not specifically indicated that it intends to rescind the Trump-era religious exemption criteria, and last week’s filing indicated the federal government would defend the procedural legality of the 2020 rulemaking, even if the administration did not agree with it politically.

Other Title IX policies promulgated by Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, are already in the process of being re-written by current Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, particularly policies regarding sexual assault investigations.