Title IX complaints said to be filed against schools including Messiah University as part of religious exemption suit

The plaintiffs in a legal suit over the federal government’s Title IX religious exemption policy say they have filed formal Title IX complaints against the schools referenced in the suit, including Messiah University.
The legal strategy, indicated in a new round of court briefs filed over the past week, could compel schools like Messiah, located in Upper Allen Township, to invoke religious exemptions for sexually discriminatory policies in response to the complaints, although the U.S. Department of Education and advocates for religious schools have cast doubt on the suggestion that this would change the course of the case.
The suit, referenced as Hunter et. al. v. U.S. Department of Education, is a class-action suit by students who say they have been harmed by anti-LGBTQ policies at religious colleges and universities that are covered by an exemption to Title IX, the federal statute that prohibits sex discrimination in schools that receive federal financial support.
That religious exemption has allowed such schools to receive federal funding even if they are not fully compliant with Title IX due to their religious doctrines.
The civil rights organization leading the suit, the Religious Exemption Accountability Project, is suing the Department of Education over the Title IX exemption, claiming both that the exemption is unconstitutional and that the application of the exemption, under rulemaking passed by the Department of Education last year, is illegal as well.
REAP indicated in a filing Aug. 6 that it believes 26 of the 35 complaints recently filed by the plaintiffs it represents could be resolved through a challenge to the Donald Trump-era rulemaking that broadened the interpretation of Title IX’s exemption clause.
The federal government argued in a response brief that the policy revisions codified existing procedure and do not constitute actionable changes.
But in the same filing, the Department of Education wrote that it does “not condone the alleged actions that plaintiffs attribute to their educational institutions” and that eliminating discrimination against LGBTQ students is a “critical part” of the department’s mission.
This balancing act by federal attorneys — defending the technical legality of a system that the Biden administration has been critical of in principle — has prompted proponents of the Title IX exemption, particularly the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, to attempt to intervene in the case on the grounds that the federal government will not sufficiently represent the interests of those schools that stand to be affected.
Messiah spokesperson Danielle Ran said Messiah does not intend to intervene in the case, given that only the Department of Education is named as a defendant and not the individual schools cited by the plaintiffs, but “works collaboratively” with the CCCU on such matters.
“We are hopeful that both federal and state governments will be responsive to the types of religious autonomy concerns currently being raised by advocacy partners like the CCCU in response to Hunter v. Department of Education,” Ran said in an email.
Rulemaking
Title IX is the federal civil rights statue that prohibits discrimination “on the basis of sex” by educational institutions that receive federal funding. The law contains an exemption clause for institutions “controlled by a religious organization” and where Title IX “would not be consistent with the religious tenets of such organization.”
Messiah University, according to the plaintiffs’ filing, is one of several schools that has never, according to available Department of Education records, requested a Title IX exemption despite having policies in place toward homosexual students that likely would require one, REAP contends.
Messiah is also among the schools that have not indicated they are “controlled by a religious organization” in a precise sense of the language in Title IX, REAP’s attorneys wrote.
The rules promulgated by the Education Department under Trump include broad language regarding the religious organization clause, stipulating that schools have significant latitude in indicating that they are controlled by an organization with beliefs that are incompatible with Title IX.
Parallel rulemaking also allows religious schools to exert such an exemption even if they have not sought an exemption opinion from the Department of Education.
If that rulemaking were struck down as REAP is seeking, the group believes it would call into question the ability of some schools, including Messiah, to obtain an exemption from Title IX if their policies were challenged — which, as of last month’s Title IX complaints, they have been.
REAP argues that the Trump-era guidance falls outside the bounds of what the Education Department is allowed to unilaterally do, since it extends the application of Title IX beyond the language passed by Congress by creating a “'catch-all’ provision that allows 'other evidence' to 'establish that an educational institution is controlled by a religious organization.’”
The Department of Education and the CCCU both dispute this interpretation, suggesting the practice would still be the same regardless of the Trump-era interpretations, and thus did not constitute a policy reversal that would exceed the department's authority.
“The rule revisions were not a change in position; they largely codified existing practice and clarified a few issues on which [the department] had not yet formally spoken,” federal attorneys wrote.
REAP’s suggestion that the exact language of Title IX requires schools to demonstrate control by a separate religious organization is incorrect, federal attorneys wrote, and the Education Department “reasonably concluded that an institution could be ‘controlled’ by its own board of directors or similar internal structure.
Similarly, the CCCU wrote last week that “plaintiffs are inviting the court not only to invalidate the November 2020 regulation, but also to read into the statutory text a requirement that simply is not there.”
School policy
While the defendant in the case is the Department of Education, the class-action suit is premised on the testimony and evidence of 40 plaintiffs regarding the alleged harm they have suffered from the policies of 27 religious schools, including Messiah.
In REAP’s brief, the Messiah student who is a plaintiff in the case says that they are bisexual. The student, while currently in a heterosexual relationship, feels they cannot discuss their sexuality with other students on campus for fear of differential treatment by Messiah, which they allege has a culture of students reporting on each other for perceived transgressions.
While Messiah “holds relatively progressive philosophies compared to other religious schools,” this stops with the school’s codified double-standard for homosexual students, according to the plaintiff.
Messiah’s student handbook states that “students who experience same-sex attraction or identify as LGBT+ are expected to refrain from 'same-sex sexual expression' as it is embodied in culturally contextual practices (e.g., identifying as a couple or exhibiting expressions of physical intimacy).”
However, “it may be appropriate for committed male/female couples to hold hands and even kiss,” according to the handbook, which also states that “we affirm Christian marriage to be the union of one man and one woman and that human sexuality should be understood within this framework,” and that "forms of same-sex sexual expression fall outside of God’s design for sexual expression.”
REAP’s core argument in seeking a court prohibition on Title IX exemptions is that it violates the constitutional ban on the establishment of religion.
The exception to federal regulatory and reporting requirements enjoyed by schools with certain beliefs creates an unconstitutional preference, REAP argues, “as it favors a subset of religious educational institutions, namely, those controlled by religious organizations whose tenets conflict with Title IX” relative to other religious beliefs that do not conflict with the law.
The fact that students at such schools do not enjoy the same protection under Title IX as students at nonexempt schools is a further violation of due process under the Fifth Amendment, REAP argues.
The Department of Education, in its most recent filing, argues that the plaintiffs are unlikely to succeed on these arguments. The fact that the federal government provides funding to schools that are exempted from Title IX does not sufficiently tie the two together — “these allegations do not transform private conduct into governmental conduct,” federal attorneys wrote.
The exemption does not single out a specific religion or creed, the federal government argues, and the fact that the religious exemption to Title IX lines up with a certain subset of religious tenets is not enough to violate the constitutional establishment clause.
Intervention
The CCCU seeks to intervene as a defendant in the case, arguing that the Education Department is not able to mount a full defense of the Title IX religious exemption.
In June, the department filed a brief indicating it intended to defend the case and arguing against the motions to intervene by CCCU and other religious colleges. The department argued that the intervenors “have not made the necessary ‘compelling showing’ that the federal defendants will fail to adequately represent their interests in pursuing the shared objective of upholding the religious exemption as applied.”
A day later, after the Biden administration was the subject of backlash by LGBTQ advocates, the department revised its response.
The amended brief states that “the federal defendants’ objective is to defend the constitutionality of the statutory exemption,” but that the Department of Education is “conducting a comprehensive review of its regulations implementing Title IX” in light of President Joe Biden’s executive order on combating discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Nevertheless, “until that process is complete, it would be premature to conclude that the government is an inadequate representative,” the department wrote.
These developments have not been lost on the CCCU, which cited in its response filing the removal of the “shared goal” language and any references to defending the Title IX exemption as currently applied.
Rather, the CCCU wrote, it is not satisfied with the department’s assertion that it can defend the legislative intent of the Title IX exemption, given that “in any event, Congress's intent would only apply to the defense against a facial challenge to the statute, whereas plaintiffs’ case is a mixture of facial and as-applied challenges.”
The Biden administration has not specifically indicated that it intends to rescind the Trump-era religious exemption criteria, and last week’s filing indicated the federal government would defend the procedural legality of the 2020 rulemaking, even if the administration did not agree with it politically.
Other Title IX policies promulgated by Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, are already in the process of being re-written by current Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, particularly policies regarding sexual assault investigations.
The stakes of the case are ultimately financial. If the Title IX exemption were to be struck down wholesale, or if the court or the Biden administration were to reverse the Trump-era implementation rules and interpret them in the way REAP suggests, religious schools would be faced with either changing their policies or losing funds.
The CCCU argues that would be in violation of prior court precedent that broad offers of government funding cannot be rescinded simply because of religion, and that the policies regarding LGBTQ students in question are inextricable from that religion. Otherwise, the court “asks [religious schools] to do what is unthinkable: Either require their students to forego permissible federal funding or deny their faith in teaching and practice.”
REAP takes this argument to the opposite conclusion, that the federal government has no legitimate interest in establishing an exception to Title IX to permit religious freedom, given that Title IX does not control the ability of a school to exist, but rather to receive funding.
