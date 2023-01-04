Tips on keeping New Year's resolutions while attending the Farm Show

Visitors to the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show this year should plan to exercise two things — their bodies and their willpower.

Their bodies can get a workout as they walk through and around the 24-acre complex. Controlling their willpower, just days after a holiday gorging and then making New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier, may be a bit more difficult. Yet it can be done.

With a little planning, you can have a fun and healthy experience at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show, which opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 14. Here are some healthy suggestions from this veteran Farm Show reporter:

First, wear supportive shoes and warm, comfortable clothing. Jeans and sweatshirts are just fine. Prepare for lots of walking from when you park in one of the lots (remember exactly where you park) and head to the shuttle buses.

Second, eat a filling meal at home before you visit the Farm Show. Bring along a bottle of water to sip as you visit the exhibits. Fill it up at water fountains throughout the complex.

Third, don’t make the Farm Show a food show. Spend hours walking through the various halls and barns looking at all the animals and thousands of exhibits.

Fourth, when you go to the Food Court, have a plan. Before you eat, wash your hands or use one of the many hand sanitizers found throughout the complex.

Then, if you absolutely can’t resist some of the delicious but high-calorie foods (think milkshakes, breaded mushrooms, cheesesteaks, batter-dipped vegetables and blooming onions, to name a few), share them with a friend.

Try to have the willpower to ask for your baked potato or baked sweet potato without butter. Can you eat an apple instead of an apple dumpling?

Try some of the healthier alternatives such as a roast beef sandwich from the Pennsylvania Livestock Association, cider from the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania, hardboiled eggs from Penn Ag Industries and vegetable soup from the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association.

Remember to shop for healthy Pennsylvania-produced fruits, vegetables and more at the Farmers Market in the Main Exhibition Hall.

Fifth, focus on exercise. If you track your steps, you can log several thousand in a day.

Finally, use common sense depending on your own health history. If you have diabetes or asthma, plan some precautions.

People with diabetes should eat at home before visiting the Farm Show. They also should bring or buy healthy snacks.

Asthma often results from reactions to dust, animal dander, bacteria and even evergreen trees, all of which are present at the Farm Show. This can cause difficulty breathing.

People with asthma may want to limit their time seeing animals. They could wear an N95 mask to filter most airborne particles, and bring along their rescue inhaler just in case. They also should take breaks and go outside from time to time to breathe fresh air.

If you have a health emergency at the Farm Show, medical personnel are on duty in the Giant Expo hall, crossroads connector link and in the Cameron Street Lobby. If you need a free vaccine, stop by at Pennsylvania Department of Health booth.

Finally, if you love the Farm Show but lack the stamina or health to visit in person, watch it on PCN, which has been covering the Farm Show since 1994. PCN takes viewers up front and personal to everything at the Farm Show from the Culinary Connection cooking demonstrations to livestock judging, rodeos, the sheep-to-shawl contest and more.

For more information on the Farm Show, visit farmshow.pa.gov.